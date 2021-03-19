2022 Ohio Offensive Tackle Aamil Wagner Lists Ohio State In Top Six

The Buckeye State’s top offensive lineman is down to six schools.

On Friday morning, Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner trimmed his list of 30 scholarship offers to a top six of Auburn, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Stanford.

The 6-foot-6 and 250-pound Wagner is considered the 13th-best offensive tackle and No. 134 prospect overall in the class of 2022. He is the younger brother of former Iowa basketball player and Kentucky wide receiver Ahmad Wagner, who also had a brief preseason stint with the NFL’s Chicago Bears last fall.

The younger Wagner, meanwhile, has been in contact with Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa for several months now, but there have been concerns about his ability to gain weight, which is why the Buckeyes did not offer him earlier in the process.

Those questions still remain to an extent, especially since Ohio State has not been able to evaluate him in person due to the ongoing recruiting dead period. But at the risk of falling behind other programs who have already done so, Studrawa finally extended an offer on March 8.

The Buckeyes are looking to take three or four more offensive linemen this cycle alongside West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Tegra Tshabola, with other targets including Wagner; Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian five-star Zach Rice; Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt five-star Gunner Givens; Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star Kam Dewberry; Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs four-star Billy Schrauth; and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star Aliou Bah.

If he ultimately chooses the Buckeyes, Wagner would become the eighth player from Wayne to sign with Ohio State this century, joining safety Will Allen and wide receiver John Hollins in 2000, linebacker Marcus Freeman in 2004, cornerback Donnie Evege in 2007, quarterback Braxton Miller in 2011, defensive tackle Robert Landers in 2015 and wide receiver L’Christian “Blue” Smith in 2018.

