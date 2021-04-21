2023 Florida ATH Treyaun Webb To Visit Ohio State In June

Buckeyes hope that the pipeline continues to flow from one of Florida's powerhouse programs.

Jacksonville Trinity Catholic five-star athlete Treyaun Webb announced on Wednesday he will take an unofficial visit to Ohio State on June 8-9.

The 6-foot and 188-pound Webb is considered the third-best athlete and No. 34 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he rushed for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the Conquerors to the state championship last fall. He hails from the same high school as former cornerback Shaun Wade, junior cornerback Tyreke Johnson and sophomore running back Marcus Crowley.

Webb, who landed an offer from running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford last August, has never been to campus but included the Buckeyes in his top six on Jan. 9, the same day he decommitted from Georgia, where he had been committed for more than a year. He’ll be joined on the upcoming trip by his father.

Webb has also scheduled trips to Florida on June 1, Georgia on June 15 and Oklahoma on June 18-20, meaning he’ll be pretty busy when the recruiting dead period comes to an end. He doesn’t plan to make a decision anytime soon, though, especially after he rushed into a decision the first time.

That said, it’s still too early to tell how many players Ohio State will take at running back in 2023, especially since the Buckeyes are still undecided if they’ll bring on one or two in the current recruiting cycle.

They’ve only offer two other players at the position in Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior five-star Richard Young and Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star Justice Haynes, who plays at the high school that produced sophomore running back Steele Chambers.

