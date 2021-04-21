Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Informs NFL Teams He's Managing Epilepsy

The common neurological disorder has not had an impact on Fields' football career.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields revealed to teams during the pre-draft process that he suffers from epilepsy, a neurological disorder that can cause seizures.

Diagnosed as a youth, the condition has not had an impact on Fields’ football career, which saw him lead the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles and two consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff. He has been taking medication, has not had any recent issues and it’s believed that he’ll outgrow the condition, just as his other family members have done in their 20s.

Fields would not be the first NFL player to deal with epilepsy, as longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard Alan Faneca managed the disorder throughout his Hall of Fame career. Former Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens safety Samari Rolle also notably suffered three seizures that kept him out of six games before doctors corrected his medication.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, the disorder affects more than 3.4 million people in the United States. That said, Fields’ condition appears to be like that of former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber, who has seizures as a child but gradually outgrew them.

