Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Andre Turrentine

A versatile player from Nashville, Tennessee, Andre Turrentine joins the Class of 2021 as an Ohio State defensive back.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive back ANDRE TURRENTINE.

TURRENTINE PROFILE

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

High School: The Ensworth School

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

2020 Stats: 49 tackles averaging 3.9 tackles per game

Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech

Verbal Commitment Date: March 17, 2020

Recruited By: Kerry Coombs, Tony Alford

ESPN: 4-star - No. 131 Overall

Composite: 4-star - No. 167 Overall

Rivals: 4-star - No. 190 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Turrentine plays multiple roles for his high school team, but projects as a safety at the next level. While he lacks great coverage skills and has room to improve as a pass defender, he possesses good instincts and physicality in the box versus the run. At this point, Turrentine fits best as a split safety in a secondary with cover-2 and cover-4 concepts, allowing him to work as the robber in cover-3 concepts.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON TURRENTINE

Turrentine is among the most impressive pound-for-pound prospects OSU will bring in, truly comfortable coming downhill as an enforcer in the passing game or in run support. It may translate to a safety or nickel role because he holds his own with the ball in the air, too.

