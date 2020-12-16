Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Andre Turrentine

Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Defensive Back Andre Turrentine
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive back ANDRE TURRENTINE.
TURRENTINE PROFILE
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
High School: The Ensworth School
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175
2020 Stats: 49 tackles averaging 3.9 tackles per game
Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech
Verbal Commitment Date: March 17, 2020
Recruited By: Kerry Coombs, Tony Alford
ESPN: 4-star - No. 131 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 167 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 190 Overall
Turrentine plays multiple roles for his high school team, but projects as a safety at the next level. While he lacks great coverage skills and has room to improve as a pass defender, he possesses good instincts and physicality in the box versus the run. At this point, Turrentine fits best as a split safety in a secondary with cover-2 and cover-4 concepts, allowing him to work as the robber in cover-3 concepts.
JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON TURRENTINE
Turrentine is among the most impressive pound-for-pound prospects OSU will bring in, truly comfortable coming downhill as an enforcer in the passing game or in run support. It may translate to a safety or nickel role because he holds his own with the ball in the air, too.
LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020
-----
-----
