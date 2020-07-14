SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Andre Turrentine Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Andre Turrentine
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 175 pounds 
Position: Defensive Back/Wide Receiver
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth School
Committed to: Ohio State
Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Long arms with good definition in upper-body and fairly wide shoulders for size. Flat torso and tight midsection. Well-defined thighs and straight calves.

Athleticism: Has played basketball, and competed in 400-meter sprint, long jump and triple jump in track and field. Balanced athlete with good lower-base coordination. Has solid pedal and foot quickness. Fair hip fluidity in transition with better closing quickness to drive on routes. Ball skills are displayed on offense. Body/shoulder tackler who is physical at collision points in box versus ball-carriers. 

Instincts: At his best attacking versus run from depth and second level. Reliable to work as a force player and assert himself in C-gaps. Takes good pursuit angles when hunting. Flashes some ability to disguise coverages and declare late when blitzing. Flashes some upper-body patience in press-man coverage concepts.

Polish: Defensively, works as a split safety aligned to the field with some cover-4/quarters coverage concepts and man coverage concepts. Must improve pure mam coverage skills, especially anticipation and ability to match and copy. Also must maintain a closer coverage gap when in semi-trail leverage. Will circle to close when driving on routes. Strider with some limits to his long speed. 

Bottom Line: Turrentine plays multiple roles for his high school team, but projects as a safety at the next level. While he lacks great coverage skills and has room to improve as a pass defender, he possesses good instincts and physicality in the box versus the run. At this point, Turrentine fits best as a split safety in a secondary with cover-2 and cover-4 concepts, allowing him to work as the robber in cover-3 concepts.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American