Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Jantzen Dunn

Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Defensive Back Jantzen Dunn
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive back JANTZEN DUNN.
DUNN PROFILE
Hometown: Bowling Green, Kentucky
High School: South Warren
Height: 6-2
Weight: 178
Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, William & Mary
Verbal Commitment Date: May 20, 2020
Recruited By: Matt Barnes, Kerry Coombs
ESPN: 4-star - No. 185 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 202 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 144 Overall
While he plays WR on offense, Dunn appears set to work in the defensive seams at the next level. He has good length, awareness and closes downhill in a hurry. He will need to acquire reps in man coverage, yet he projects well as a split safety in a secondary that features Cover-2 and Cover-4 concepts while allowing him to rob underneath in Cover-3 concepts.
JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON DUNN
Dunn is an interesting two-way prospect with length and ball skills to his name. He's a long strider with great range and enough physicality to occupy a versatile safety spot on a full-time basis. Early on in Columbus he may be best utilized in rover or zone concepts.
LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020
-----
