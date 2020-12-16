Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Jantzen Dunn

NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Search

Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Defensive Back Jantzen Dunn

Though having played both defense and offense in high school, Jantzen Dunn signs with Ohio State as a defensive back.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive back JANTZEN DUNN.

DUNN PROFILE

Hometown: Bowling Green, Kentucky
High School: South Warren

Height: 6-2
Weight: 178

Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, William & Mary

Verbal Commitment Date: May 20, 2020

Recruited By: Matt Barnes, Kerry Coombs

ESPN: 4-star - No. 185 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 202 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 144 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

While he plays WR on offense, Dunn appears set to work in the defensive seams at the next level. He has good length, awareness and closes downhill in a hurry. He will need to acquire reps in man coverage, yet he projects well as a split safety in a secondary that features Cover-2 and Cover-4 concepts while allowing him to rob underneath in Cover-3 concepts.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON DUNN

Dunn is an interesting two-way prospect with length and ball skills to his name. He's a long strider with great range and enough physicality to occupy a versatile safety spot on a full-time basis. Early on in Columbus he may be best utilized in rover or zone concepts.

LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020

-----

You may also like:

Film Room: Breaking Down Ohio State WR Commit Emeka Egbuka

Brian Hartline is a Semifinalist for National Assistant Coach of the Year

Justin Fields Leads Group of Twelve Buckeyes on All-Big Ten List

Ohio State Won't Make Excuses for Their Lack of Games Played

Players Families Will Be Allowed to Attend Big Ten Title Game in Indianapolis

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Ohio State Football Helmets
Recruiting

Buckeyes Officially Sign TE Sam Hart

Brutus Buckeye
Recruiting

Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Jakailin Johnson

Ohio State dark gray helmet with Red buckeye stickers
Recruiting

Buckeyes Officially Sign OL Donovan Jackson

Brutus Buckeye in the Horseshoe
Recruiting

Buckeyes Officially Sign OT Ben Christman

Ohio State Football helmets at Fiesta Bowl
Recruiting

Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Andre Turrentine

Brutus flexing
Recruiting

Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Jantzen Dunn

Brutus gets fired up with the Buckeyes pregame
Recruiting

Buckeyes Officially Sign DT Tyleik Williams

Brutus-Fiesta-Bowl
Recruiting

Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Jordan Hancock

Helmet + Stickers
Recruiting

Buckeyes Officially Sign DE Jack Sawyer