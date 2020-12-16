Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Jantzen Dunn

Though having played both defense and offense in high school, Jantzen Dunn signs with Ohio State as a defensive back.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive back JANTZEN DUNN.

DUNN PROFILE

Hometown: Bowling Green, Kentucky

High School: South Warren

Height: 6-2

Weight: 178

Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, William & Mary

Verbal Commitment Date: May 20, 2020

Recruited By: Matt Barnes, Kerry Coombs

ESPN: 4-star - No. 185 Overall

Composite: 4-star - No. 202 Overall

247Sports: 4-star - No. 144 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

While he plays WR on offense, Dunn appears set to work in the defensive seams at the next level. He has good length, awareness and closes downhill in a hurry. He will need to acquire reps in man coverage, yet he projects well as a split safety in a secondary that features Cover-2 and Cover-4 concepts while allowing him to rob underneath in Cover-3 concepts.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON DUNN

Dunn is an interesting two-way prospect with length and ball skills to his name. He's a long strider with great range and enough physicality to occupy a versatile safety spot on a full-time basis. Early on in Columbus he may be best utilized in rover or zone concepts.

