SI All-American Candidate Jantzen Dunn Highlights and Evaluation

Jantzen Dunn Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH Jantzen Dunn
Projected Position: Safety
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 178 pounds.
School: Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren
Committed to: Ohio State 

Frame: Long-limbed and angular with good definition. Chiseled shoulders and arms. Tight through the midsection. Athletic lower-base. 

Athleticism: Long and open strider with good play speed. Adequate out of the transition from a prior pedal. Better plant-and-drive from a stationary position to close underneath versus pass.Quick to trigger downhill versus run from depth. Capable of coming to balance versus ball-carriers in his linear track, although prefers to attack half a man and knife tackle. 

Instincts: Natural vision and eye discipline versus run and pass. Willing to squeeze to box edges with solid angles from the backend to combat run. Good zone eyes and awareness for intermediate/underneath route combos and concepts. Uses correct inside arm/hand along with his length and fair leap timing to disrupt at catch points. 

Polish: Lines up as a split safety in Cover-4 concepts. Walks out over No. 2 with cushion in Cover-1. Lacks reps in man coverage. His length makes up for average ball skills. Ducks head when attempting to get a fit and wrap on ball-carriers at collision points. Will likely need to add to his frame to hold up in the box and as a tackler in college. 

Bottom Line: While he plays WR on offense, Dunn appears set to work in the defensive seams at the next level. He has good length, awareness and closes downhill in a hurry. He will need to acquire reps in man coverage, yet he projects well as a split safety in a secondary that features Cover-2 and Cover-4 concepts while allowing him to rob underneath in Cover-3 concepts.

