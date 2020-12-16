NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Defensive Back Jaylen Johnson

Jaylen Johnson officially signs on as a Buckeye defensive back as part of a loaded defensive back class.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive back JAYLEN JOHNSON.

JOHNSON PROFILE

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
High School: La Salle

Height: 6-1
Weight: 200

Offers: Akron, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, West Virginia, Western Michigan

Verbal Commitment Date: January 7, 2020

Recruited By: Kerry Coombs, Al Washington

Composite: 3-star - No. 409 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Johnson has a good skill set and already plays in a defensive structure that calls for a variety of coverage concepts and versatility. He’s asked to do different things, but his athleticism, instincts, awareness and competitiveness allow him to factor at a high clip. Johnson fits best as either a split safety to the field with the potential to move down in sub-packages or potentially as a Sam linebacker in today’s game.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON JOHNSON

Johnson has a college-ready frame today at 6-foot-1, north of 200 pounds. Perhaps it leads to a true hybrid or even in-the-box role down the line, something his football IQ and physicality could handle if asked. He's a calculated defensive back who can impact the run and pass game with efficiency. Will be interesting to see his physical development relative to where he lines up on D.

LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020

-----

