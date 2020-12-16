The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive back JAYLEN JOHNSON.

JOHNSON PROFILE

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

High School: La Salle

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200

Offers: Akron, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, West Virginia, Western Michigan

Verbal Commitment Date: January 7, 2020

Recruited By: Kerry Coombs, Al Washington

Composite: 3-star - No. 409 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Johnson has a good skill set and already plays in a defensive structure that calls for a variety of coverage concepts and versatility. He’s asked to do different things, but his athleticism, instincts, awareness and competitiveness allow him to factor at a high clip. Johnson fits best as either a split safety to the field with the potential to move down in sub-packages or potentially as a Sam linebacker in today’s game.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON JOHNSON

Johnson has a college-ready frame today at 6-foot-1, north of 200 pounds. Perhaps it leads to a true hybrid or even in-the-box role down the line, something his football IQ and physicality could handle if asked. He's a calculated defensive back who can impact the run and pass game with efficiency. Will be interesting to see his physical development relative to where he lines up on D.

