SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jaylen Johnson
Status: SI All-American Candidate 
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds 
Position: Safety
School: Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle
Committed to: Ohio State
Projected Position: Safety

Frame: ​Athletic frame with solid arm length and good torso. Sturdy midsection and above-average bubble and thighs for his position. 

Athleticism: ​Good movement skills on the backend and in space. Eyes stay in sync with feet and hips to allow lower base fluidity and quickness. Triggers well downhill from the depth and works with good transition quickness to get off hashes and redirect. Good to plant and drive to underneath routes. Very good closing quickness on ball-carriers. Arrives at collision points with some thump and obtains a good fit and wrap when tackling. 

Instincts: ​Plays with good understanding, eyes and feel for zone coverage concepts. Instinctive and aware versus run and pass. Alert in coverage and attempts to mid-point routes when he’s in conflict. Has enough play speed, hip fluidity and coverage feel to play man concepts on TE’s and RB’s. Reliable to play C-gap vs run when in box and possesses very good ball-location skills. 

Polish: ​Good on-field communicator with the versatility to align to the field and in the boundary. Current defense plays various concepts of Cover-1 through 4 and has somewhat of a box technique versus trips at times. Plays some LB in sub and man coverage in goal line. Stops his feet in his pedal when on the hashes. Can improve his closing angles to the ball when coming out of classic transition. Declares a tad early on 2nd and 3rd-level pressures. 

Bottom Line: Johnson has a good skill set and already plays in a defensive structure that calls for a variety of coverage concepts and versatility. He’s asked to do different things, but his athleticism, instincts, awareness and competitiveness allow him to factor at a high clip. Johnson fits best as either a split safety to the field with the potential to move down in sub-packages or potentially as a Sam linebacker in today’s game.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American