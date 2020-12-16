Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Jordan Hancock

Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Defensive Back Jordan Hancock
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive back JORDAN HANCOCK.
HANCOCK PROFILE
Hometown: Suwanee, GA
High School: North Gwinnett
Height: 6-1
Weight: 170
Offers: Alabama, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, UCF, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech
Verbal Commitment Date: July 19, 2020
Recruited By: Kerry Coombs, Al Washington
SI99 Rank: No. 53 Overall
ESPN: 4-star - No. 99 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 67 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 44 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 108 Overall
Film, frame, and playing style is eerily similar to that of A.J. Terrell who just left the Clemson program as a first round NFL Draft pick. Neither were burners in the 40-yard dash in high school, but both have exceptional play speed and are physical corners that have lockdown, man to man ability. Hancock has the tools to make a similar impact wherever he suits up in college.
JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON HANCOCK
Traits translate, so do measurables and verifiable athleticism. Hancock has the hips and lower-half coordination to copy and mirror receivers at the line, plus he can sit in off-coverage alignments and challenge the break points on option routes, the type slot receivers specialize in and that Nickel prospects must be able to defend.
LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020
-----
You may also like:
Film Room: Breaking Down Ohio State WR Commit Emeka Egbuka
Brian Hartline is a Semifinalist for National Assistant Coach of the Year
Justin Fields Leads Group of Twelve Buckeyes on All-Big Ten List
Ohio State Won't Make Excuses for Their Lack of Games Played
Players Families Will Be Allowed to Attend Big Ten Title Game in Indianapolis
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook