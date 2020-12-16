Buckeyes Officially Sign DB Jordan Hancock

NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Defensive Back Jordan Hancock

Ohio State Football Class of 2021 adds defensive back Jordan Hancock, a 4-star prospect from Suwanee, Georgia.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive back JORDAN HANCOCK.

HANCOCK PROFILE

Hometown: Suwanee, GA
High School: North Gwinnett

Height: 6-1
Weight: 170

Offers: Alabama, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, UCF, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech

Verbal Commitment Date: July 19, 2020

Recruited By: Kerry Coombs, Al Washington

SI99 Rank: No. 53 Overall
ESPN: 4-star - No. 99 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 67 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 44 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 108 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Film, frame, and playing style is eerily similar to that of A.J. Terrell who just left the Clemson program as a first round NFL Draft pick. Neither were burners in the 40-yard dash in high school, but both have exceptional play speed and are physical corners that have lockdown, man to man ability. Hancock has the tools to make a similar impact wherever he suits up in college.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON HANCOCK

Traits translate, so do measurables and verifiable athleticism. Hancock has the hips and lower-half coordination to copy and mirror receivers at the line, plus he can sit in off-coverage alignments and challenge the break points on option routes, the type slot receivers specialize in and that Nickel prospects must be able to defend. 

