SI All-American Candidate Jordan Hancock Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jordan Hancock
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-feet-1, 175 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett
Committed to: Clemson
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Modern cornerback frame with room to add weight. Long arms with an explosive lower half and great hips. 

Athleticism: Lightning quick when he sticks his foot in the ground in coverage and has elite ball skills at the cornerback position. Plays zone, plays man, plays you name it. Quick riser when jumping for a 50/50 ball and plays with incredible play strength, often shocking his opponent. 

Instincts: Not afraid to hit you. Drives on routes exceptionally quickly and comes downhill in run support consistently. Snaps his head around quickly in coverage and stays in phase throughout the route and has a knack for making a play on the ball in the air. 

Polish: He’s an early impact player at Clemson if given the opportunity. He plays in the biggest classification available in Georgia and will have a seamless transition into the ACC. Defensive scheme versatility shines on the tape, and he’s physically ready for whatever college throws his way. 

Bottom Line: Film, frame, and playing style is eerily similar to that of A.J. Terrell who just left the Clemson program. Neither were burners in the forty, but both have exceptional play speed and are physical corners that have lockdown man to man ability. Hancock has the tools to make a similar impact.

