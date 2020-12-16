Buckeyes Officially Sign DE Jack Sawyer

Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Defensive End Jack Sawyer
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive end JACK SAWYER.
SAWYER PROFILE
Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio
High School: Pickerington North
Height: 6-5
Weight: 248
2019 Stats: 37 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries ... did not play during team's 2020 season.
Offers: Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia
Verbal Commitment Date: February 3, 2019
Recruited By: Larry Johnson, Al Washington
SI99 Rank: No. 3 Overall
ESPN: 5-star - No. 1 Overall
Composite: 5-star - No. 4 Overall
247Sports: 5-star - No. 5 Overall
Rivals: 5-star - No. 12 Overall
Sawyer is a natural athlete who can impact the game on any given play. He is the type of edge disrupter an offense would have to account for before every snap. The future Buckeye looks to be a three-down dominator on defense with the room to grow into a traditional defensive end or even defensive tackle in a four-man front.
JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON SAWYER
A truly polished pass rusher, Sawyer has ideal snap quickness, long arms and active mitts on the edge. He possesses a varied pass-rush toolbox with alpha-rusher traits. It would not be surprising if Sawyer saw himself earn a role as a sub-package pass-rusher very early in his career in Columbus before he develops into the next three-down menace along the defensive front in Columbus.
LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020
-----
-----
