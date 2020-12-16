Buckeyes Officially Sign DE Jack Sawyer

Sawyer is a consensus 5-star prospect in Ohio State's back yard and is rated by ESPN as the No. 1 high school football player in America.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive end JACK SAWYER.

SAWYER PROFILE

Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

High School: Pickerington North

Height: 6-5

Weight: 248

2019 Stats: 37 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries ... did not play during team's 2020 season.

Offers: Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia

Verbal Commitment Date: February 3, 2019

Recruited By: Larry Johnson, Al Washington

SI99 Rank: No. 3 Overall

ESPN: 5-star - No. 1 Overall

Composite: 5-star - No. 4 Overall

247Sports: 5-star - No. 5 Overall

Rivals: 5-star - No. 12 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Sawyer is a natural athlete who can impact the game on any given play. He is the type of edge disrupter an offense would have to account for before every snap. The future Buckeye looks to be a three-down dominator on defense with the room to grow into a traditional defensive end or even defensive tackle in a four-man front.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON SAWYER

A truly polished pass rusher, Sawyer has ideal snap quickness, long arms and active mitts on the edge. He possesses a varied pass-rush toolbox with alpha-rusher traits. It would not be surprising if Sawyer saw himself earn a role as a sub-package pass-rusher very early in his career in Columbus before he develops into the next three-down menace along the defensive front in Columbus.



-----

