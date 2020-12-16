NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Defensive Tackle Michael Hall Jr.

Versatile defensive tackle and consensus 4-star prospect, Mike Hall, will be coming to Ohio State University this summer.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive tackle MIKE HALL.

HALL PROFILE

Hometown: Streetsboro, Ohio
High School: Streetsboro

Height: 6-3
Weight: 290

2020 Stats: 41 total tackles with 31 solo tackles and 5.9 tackles per game, 2 sacks and 12 points.

Offers: Alabama, Akron, Arizona State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Iowa State, Kent State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Toledo, West Virginia

Verbal Commitment Date: February 1, 2020

Recruited By: Larry Johnson

SI99 Rank: No. 78 Overall
ESPN: 4-star - No. 79 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 49 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 36 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 89 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Hall is a versatile defensive lineman who has experience on the edges, as well on the interior. He is capable of fitting in at both defensive tackle positions in a 4-man front to play in the A or B gaps. Hall also has enough strength to be a 5-technique DE responsible for two gaps in a 3-man front. Look for him to begin his career as a 3-technique and grow into a 1-technique/A-gap style defensive tackle before he leaves college.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON HALL

Hall can line up at either traditional defensive tackle spot and can challenge tackles and tight ends in an odd-man front if asked. He's built for today's trench game with his lighter, quicker build, translating to consistent activity in the opposing backfield. Leverage and anticipation help round out his strengths from a floor standpoint while he shows some promise in the development of his hand usage against blockers.

