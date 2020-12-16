Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Defensive Tackle Michael Hall Jr.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive tackle MIKE HALL.
HALL PROFILE
Hometown: Streetsboro, Ohio
High School: Streetsboro
Height: 6-3
Weight: 290
2020 Stats: 41 total tackles with 31 solo tackles and 5.9 tackles per game, 2 sacks and 12 points.
Offers: Alabama, Akron, Arizona State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Iowa State, Kent State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Toledo, West Virginia
Verbal Commitment Date: February 1, 2020
Recruited By: Larry Johnson
SI99 Rank: No. 78 Overall
ESPN: 4-star - No. 79 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 49 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 36 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 89 Overall
Hall is a versatile defensive lineman who has experience on the edges, as well on the interior. He is capable of fitting in at both defensive tackle positions in a 4-man front to play in the A or B gaps. Hall also has enough strength to be a 5-technique DE responsible for two gaps in a 3-man front. Look for him to begin his career as a 3-technique and grow into a 1-technique/A-gap style defensive tackle before he leaves college.
JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON HALL
Hall can line up at either traditional defensive tackle spot and can challenge tackles and tight ends in an odd-man front if asked. He's built for today's trench game with his lighter, quicker build, translating to consistent activity in the opposing backfield. Leverage and anticipation help round out his strengths from a floor standpoint while he shows some promise in the development of his hand usage against blockers.
LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020
-----
