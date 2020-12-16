Buckeyes Officially Sign DT Tyleik Williams

Tyleik Williams is a very well-regarded defensive tackle and he's choosing to pursue his education at Ohio State.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed defensive tackle TYLEIK WILLIAMS.

WILLIAMS PROFILE

Hometown: Manassas, VA

High School: Unity Reed

Height: 6-3

Weight: 330

Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Carolina, Temple, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia,

Verbal Commitment Date: August 27, 2020

Recruited By: Larry Johnson, Al Washington

ESPN: 4-star - No. 195 Overall

Composite: 4-star - No. 161 Overall

247Sports: 4-star - No. 122 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Williams has the ability to cause problems in A and B gaps for an offense in the trenches thanks to his quickness. He gets off quickly and is conscious of his hands while locating the ball in a hurry. He plays inside and on the edges, but he projects as an interior defensive lineman at the next level. Williams can play the 1 or 3-technique in a 4-man even front, though he has potential to be a “new school” 0-technique in an odd front.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON WILLIAMS

Williams is one of the quicker interior defensive line prospects we've scouted this cycle. The ability off the snap puts pressure on the interior blockers and he can combine it with swift and sturdy hand usage to alter the timing of a given play. Williams plays with a wide base but is active on the path to the passer, flashing the awareness to play the passing lanes, too.

-----

You may also like:

Film Room: Breaking Down Ohio State WR Commit Emeka Egbuka

Brian Hartline is a Semifinalist for National Assistant Coach of the Year

Justin Fields Leads Group of Twelve Buckeyes on All-Big Ten List

Ohio State Won't Make Excuses for Their Lack of Games Played

Players Families Will Be Allowed to Attend Big Ten Title Game in Indianapolis

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook