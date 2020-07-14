SI All-American Candidate Tyleik Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tyleik Williams

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 295 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Manassas (Va.) Stonewall Jackson

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Florida, Duke, Arizona State, Michigan State, West Virginia and USC, among others.

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Thick and stout frame with big arms and shoulders. Sturdy midsection/waist and hips with big thighs and calves.

Athleticism: Jumped nearly 30 inches and posted a 4.59 shuttle time as a junior. Shows to be a quicker than fast trench player with a sound get-off inside. Possesses gap-penetrating ability to punch through seams. Has solid strength at the point and flashes an ability to anchor some.

Instincts: Insertive to combat playside pulls. Solid eye discipline with good mesh-point vision versus run. Is capable of cornering flat when he rips to get upper-body rotation to flip his hips to ball. Occasionally stutters at the snap to alter set points and punch timing of blockers. Is active with his mitts after entry points. Uses solid leap timing to disrupt passing lanes at the line.

Polish: Play in and out, as he’s lined up at 0, 1, 3 and 4i/5-technique in various fronts. Mainly uses a 2-hand swipe, and also a swim, stutter-and-go and power. Initial interior snap quickness compensates for average backside block awareness. Has some tightness in hips during chase phase, as he needs an extra step to corner and finish at times. Needs to improve his bull and speed-to-power technique as a pass-rusher.

Bottom Line: Williams has the ability to cause problems in A and B gaps for an offense in the trenches thanks to his quickness. He gets off quickly and is conscious of his hands while locating the ball in a hurry. He plays inside and on the edges, but he projects as an interior defensive lineman at the next level. Williams can play the 1 or 3-technique in a 4-man even front, though he has potential to be a “new school” 0-technique in an odd front.