Buckeyes Officially Sign LB Reid Carrico

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed linebacker REID CARRICO.

CARRICO PROFILE

Hometown: Ironton, Ohio

High School: Ironton

Height: 6-3

Weight: 225

2019 Stats: 1,544 total rushing yards with 140.4 per game, 164 carries, 27 total touchdowns with 25 rushing touchdowns, 4 sacks and 50 tackles.

Offers: Alabama, Cincinnati, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Marshall, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin

Verbal Commitment Date: September 10, 2019

Recruited By: Al Washington

SI99 Rank: No. 62 Overall

ESPN: 4-star - No. 128 Overall

Composite: 4-star - No. 84 Overall

247Sports: 4-star - No. 53 Overall

Rivals: 4-star - No. 126 Overall

OHIO STATE OFFICIAL BIO AND STATS

The No. 4-rated player in Ohio and a consensus four-star prospect … ranked No. 84 nationally regardless of position by 247Sports.com … the nation’s fifth-ranked linebacker prospect … was a two-way player at Ironton who also was his team’s starting running back … the first player ever to be named the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Southeast District Player of the Year on offense and defense in the same season … had 56 tackles and 17 tackles for loss and four sacks in 12 games as a senior in 2020 … rushed for 1,544 yards and 25 touchdowns in helping Ironton reach the Division V state championship game … had 187 yards on 29 carries in a 22-19 win over Roger Bacon in the state semifinals … rushed for over 3,000 yards with 48 career touchdowns … first-team all-conference and all-district … named Ohio’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters … is the son of Shelley and Gary Carrico.

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Carrico has outstanding toughness and physicality, to go along with his good play speed and range. He works as a decisive middle linebacker who takes good pursuit angles with good play speed versus the run. While he must show he can do more than spy, hug and blitz, Carrico does have athletic traits to develop in pass coverage. He fits best as a Mike ‘backer in an attacking single-gap defense with a 4-3 base alignment.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON CARRICO

Some tape is more fun to evaluate than others and Carrico's is among the best in the country on defense. It's truly see ball, get ball. He is a tackling machine with an ideal frame, great instincts, play speed and leverage when it counts most. His sideline to sideline range could contend with any second level prospect in the class of 2021, with decisive and efficient pursuit angles to boot.

