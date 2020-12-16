NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Running Back Treveyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson is the No. 1 rated high school running back in the country and now he's officially a Buckeye.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ohio State Buckeyes have signed running back TreVeyon Henderson .

HENDERSON PROFILE

Hometown: Hopewell, Virginia
High School: Hopewell

Height: 5-11
Weight: 195

2019 Stats: 1,989 rushing yards, 39 touchdowns on 157 carries through 13 games, 12.7 yards per carry ...  15 receptions for 251 yards and 4 touchdowns ... averaged 40.0 yards per kickoff return.

Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Verbal Commitment Date: March 27, 2020

Recruited By: Tony Alford, Al Washington

SI99 Rank: No. 8 Overall
ESPN: 5-star - No. 9 Overall
Composite: 5-star - No. 24 Overall
247Sports: 5-star - No. 11 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 79 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Henderson is the total package at the running back position. He has breakaway speed, balance, vision, patience and gaudy production to his name. A playmaker downhill or in space, he has the chance to be a freshman superstar at the next level with legitimate Sunday upside. Henderson is the clear top running back prospect in the class of 2021.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON HENDERSON

The top overall running back in the country without considerable contention, Henderson boasts true classic RB1 traits on tape. He is built to push the crease with lower-body power, balance and a burst few can match. Efficient with the ball in his hands, there is also a decisiveness whether pushing inside or out, complemented with breakaway speed. Henderson told us he focused on adding mass and rounding out his game as a pass-catcher in 2020.

LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020

-----

-----

