SI All-American Candidate TreVeyon Henderson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TreVeyon Henderson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Hopewell (Va.)

Committed to: Ohio State

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Lean, muscular build with length. Can easily play at over 200 pounds at the collegiate level.

Athleticism: Great bounce at the running back position, turning heads with quickness and speed altogether. Strong laterally with great balance and body control. Verified long speed on the field and on the track with sub 11 second ability.

Instincts: Displays incredible feel for angles and avoidance in small windows with strong motor. Slippery runner hard to get a hand on in the wash or in space. Patient in setting up blocks with great vision and anticipation of lanes. Can win with pure burst, during one-on-one scenarios and certainly after he makes his first cut.

Polish: Runs with low center of gravity and great lean. Plays through contact like a bigger back. Decisive style maximizes impact of his great acceleration and speed. Catches the football away from his body with enough route-running ability to factor into the passing game. Can use off-hand consistently on the edge or to finish runs.

Bottom Line: Henderson is the total package at the running back position. He has breakaway speed, balance, vision, patience and gaudy production to his name. A playmaker downhill or in space, he has the chance to be a freshman superstar at the next level with legitimate Sunday upside. Henderson is the clear top running back prospect in the class of 2021.