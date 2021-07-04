Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers Named To 2021 Elite 11 Class

Ewers becomes the 10th current, former or future Buckeye to earn such distinction.

Although he didn't win the most valuable player award as many expected, Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers was named to the 2021 Elite 11 class following the Elite 11 Finals and The Opening Invitational, which took place at Manhattan Beach (Calif.) from Wednesday through Saturday.

The winner was determined by the Elite 11 coaching staff and was 50 percent determined by the quarterbacks' junior film and 50 percent by their physical traits and camp performance, which included on-field competitions, routes on air and classroom instruction, as well as a 7-on-7 tournament.

There were 20 quarterbacks who competed at the event.

Clemson four-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik was named the MVP, while Ewers, Penn State four-star commit Drew Allar, USC four-star commit Devin Brown, Florida four-star commit Nick Evers, Michigan State three-star commit Katin Houser, LSU five-star commit Walker Howard, Texas four-star commit Maalik Murphy, Baylor three-star commit Zach Pyron, uncommitted three-star Luther Richesson, Alabama five-star commit Ty Simpson and Texas A&M four-star commit Conner Weigman round out the list of Elite 11 selections.

It's still an important distinction for Ewers, who becomes only the 10th current, former or future Buckeye to be named to his recruiting cycle’s Elite 11 class, joining Troy Smith and Justin Zwick in 2001, Rob Schoenhoft in 2004, Dwayne Haskins in 2015, Tate Martell in 2016, Justin Fields in 2017, C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller in 2019 and Kyle McCord in 2020.

Only Fields and Stroud were able to take home the MVP, however.

