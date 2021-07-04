2022 Virginia LB Shawn Murphy Lists Ohio State In Top 5

Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed four-star linebacker Shawn Murphy included Ohio State in his top five on Saturday evening alongside Alabama, Florida, LSU and Penn State.

The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound Murphy – who is considered the sixth-best linebacker and No. 61 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – has been a longtime target of the Buckeyes, landing an offer from head coach Ryan Day and linebackers coach Al Washington following an unofficial visit clear back in April 2019.

He was supposed to make a return trip the following spring with his teammate and eventual Ohio State four-star defensive tackle signee Tyleik Williams, but that was ultimately put on hold due to the pandemic and corresponding dead period.

In the meantime, the Buckeyes secured pledges from a trio of linebackers in Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter five-star C.J. Hicks; Marysville, Ohio, four-star Gabe Powers; and Bloomington (Ind.) South four-star Dasan McCullough, which effectively left Murphy on the outside looking in. However, McCullough’s flip to Indiana in late April left the door open for Murphy to once again find his way into the class.

A lot of what happens from here depends on Murphy, who has seen his recruiting rankings fall over the last year due to less-than-stellar camp performances. He could have taken an unofficial visit to Columbus last month to work out for the coaching staff and prove he’s worthy of that last spot, but instead visited the Crimson Tide, Gators, Tigers and a handful of others.

Of course, there will be a brief evaluation period in late July. But unless Murphy makes the trip then, it’s highly unlikely he’ll end up with the Buckeyes, as the staff seems content with filling McCullough’s spot with a pair of safeties who can man the “Bullet” position in Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star Zion Branch and Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star Xavier Nwankpa.

