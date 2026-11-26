2027 five-star EDGE DJ Jacobs has announced his decision to decommit from Ohio State, according to Rivals recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett.

Jacobs, a Georgia native, had been committed to the Buckeyes since December of last year. His recruitment drew widespread attention, and rumors continued to swirl months after he chose Ohio State. Jacobs continued to take official visits to multiple schools but insisted he was fully committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. In this era of college football, however, things can change in an instant.

After decommitting, Jacobs is reportedly considering Georgia, Tennessee, and Miami in his recruitment.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ EDGE David “DJ” Jacobs has Decommitted from Ohio State, he tells me for @Rivals



He’s ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2027 Classhttps://t.co/IhcljUfXUf pic.twitter.com/W1BnswLfaB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 26, 2026

Despite losing Jacobs, defensive line coach Larry Johnson has put together an impressive 2027 recruiting class. Defensive end Marcus Fakatou is the major piece in this class, alongside Karlos May, Damion King and Wyatt Smith. The Buckeyes hold the No. 4 class in the nation with 22 total pledges.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

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DJ Jacobs is not the only player in the class who could be on their way out. Five-star defensive end Wyatt Smith's name has been in rumors regarding a potential flip to Mizzou. The St. Thomas Aquinas star is set to take a visit this weekend and could be another blow to the Buckeyes' class.

In a year where defensive line play has been a major talking point, losing recruits is certainly not ideal.

The Buckeyes' play on the defensive line has drawn immense criticism throughout the season, especially in recent weeks. Legendary defensive coach Larry Johnson's unit has not played well this season, converting only 17 sacks in 11 games. After a dominant 2025 campaign, the Buckeyes defense played a key role in dropping back-to-back games to USC and Oregon.

The Buckeyes will look to finish strong and maintain a top-five class with signing day less than one week away. Unfortunately, losing games makes it hard to convince recruits to stay. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have had an uncharacteristic season with four losses and must take care of business against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

Following the season, the Buckeyes will look to the transfer portal for some help on the defensive line. The transfer portal has not been kind to the Buckeyes in recent years, especially on the defensive line. Players including Beau Atkinson, James Smith, and others have not looked the part since coming to Ohio State.

After losing DJ Jacobs, the Buckeyes must properly evaluate talent in hopes of landing difference-makers for the 2027 season.