Ohio State Buckeyes 2026 Commit Puts on Show at Rivals Five-Star Challenge
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Rivals Five-Star Challenge this week, Ohio State Buckeye fans were thrilled to see the program's committed players dominating earlier this week.
After competing in this year's challenge, four-star offensive tackle and Ohio State commit Sam Greer racked up tons of praise for his efforts, including the No. 2-rated performer from On3Sports' and being named to Rivals' All-Lobby Team.
His impressive performance included this viral rep where he stood up this EDGE recruit in a one-on-one drill.
Greer also got the chance to go one-on-one against On3Sports' MVP and fellow Buckeyes commit Khary Wilder, putting up multiple solid, physical reps against the highly-touted defender.
The 6-foot-7, 318 lbs. recruit out of Akron, OH already made a name for himself before the event, as Greer is the No. 7 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, as well as the No. 4 recruit in Ohio, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. While some analysts had concerns with the level of competition he faced throughout high school, Greer put these questions to rest with his dominant run in Indianapolis earlier this week.
In addition to Greer, head coach Ryan Day's current recruiting class features another top-10 offensive tackle in Maxwell Riley. Both prospects are two of the top players in the state of Ohio, making them a testament to Day's push for in-state recruits. Despite already having two of the best offensive tackles committed, Ohio State remains in the running for multiple four-star tackles in John Turntine III and Claude Mpouma.
