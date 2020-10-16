Friday Night Fix: Round 2 of OHSAA Playoffs, Out-of-Staters Continue Regular Season

The first round of Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoffs got started last week, although most in-state commits and their teams earned a bye. That changes this weekend with 2021 commits Jayden Ballard (Massillon Washington), Reid Carrico (Ironton), Ben Christman (Revere), Mike Hall (Streetsboro) and Jaylen Johnson (La Salle), along with 2022 commit C.J. Hicks (Archbishop Alter), beginning postseason play.

Additionally, multiple 2021 out-of-state commits recently launched (or rejoined) their senior seasons; quarterback Kyle McCord, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive back Jakailin Johnson, defensive back Jordan Hancock, defensive back Denzel Burke and tight end Sam Hart.

Hancock is now back with North Gwinnett after initially opting out, due to both of his parents having an underlying health condition.

McCord and Harrison notably helped St. Joseph's Prep, from Philadelphia, dominate Chester Life Christian Academy (Va.), 41-24, last week during a game played in Leonardtown, Md. Harrison Jr. caught eight passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns while McCord hit 23 of 34 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns. See more for this weekend here:

Player (Class) School Opponent Last Week WR Jaylen Ballard (2021) #2 Massillon Washington (5-1) #15 Walnut Ridge (2-2) BYE ATH Denzel Burke (2021) Saguaro (Texas) (1-0) at Maricopa (1-1) W 27-0 vs. Brophy Prep LB Reid Carrico (2021) #1 Ironton (6-0) #16 New Lexington (4-3) BYE OL Ben Christman (2021) #8 Revere (3-2) #9 Medina Buckeye (4-1) BYE S Jantzen Dunn (2021) South Warren (Ky.) (3-0) Greenwood (5-0) DNP DL Mike Hall (2021) #2 Streetsboro (6-0) #15 Niles McKinley (5-2) BYE DB Jordan Hancock (2021) North Gwinnett (Ga.) (4-2) Mill Creek (2-2) W 16-0 vs. North Cobb WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (2021) St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) (1-0) La Salle College (3-0) (Saturday) * W 42-24 vs. Life Christian Academy TE Sam Hart (2021) Cherokee Trail (Co.) (0-1) Cherry Creek (1-0) L 62-50 at Eaglecrest OL Donovan Jackson (2021) Episcopal (Texas) (1-3) Next Game: 10/23 at St. John's L 56-10 at Beaumont Westbrook DB Jakailin Johnson (2021) De Smet (Mo.) (1-0) St. Louis University High W 41-21 vs. Christian Brothers DB Jaylen Johnson (2021) #2 Cincinnati La Salle (4-2) #15 Little Miami (2-5) BYE QB Kyle McCord (2021) St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) (1-0) La Salle College (3-0) (Saturday) * W 42-24 vs. Life Christian Academy OL Zen Michalski (2021) Floyd Central (Ind.) (6-2) Seymour (3-5) W 42-14 at Bedford North Lawrence S Andre Turrentine (2021) Ensworth (Tenn.) (1-4) at Centennial (1-2) (Thursday) * W 45-25 vs. Westview DB Jyaire Brown (2022) #1 Lakota West (6-0) #8 Lakota East (4-3) W 44-0 vs. #16 West Clermont TE Bennett Christian (2022) Allatoona (Ga.) (5-0) Wheeler (3-3) W 37-0 at Osborne ATH CJ Hicks (2022) #6 Archbishop Alter (4-2) #11 Dayton Dunbar (4-0) BYE ATH Dasan McCullough (2022) Blue Valley North (Kan.) (2-1) at Blue Valley West (0-3) W 34-27 vs. Blue Valley Northwest LB Gabe Powers (2022) #7 Marysville (6-1) at #2 Northmont (7-0) W 35-14 vs. #10 Dublin Jerome OL Tegra Tshabola (2022) #1 Lakota West (6-0) #8 Lakota East (4-3) W 44-0 vs. #16 West Clermont

Turrentine's Ensworth team played last night, pulling away comfortably for a 40-17 non-conference win over Centennial. Ohio State's class of 2021 safety, however, did not appear while dealing with a slight ankle injury.

