SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Friday Night Fix: Round 2 of OHSAA Playoffs, Out-of-Staters Continue Regular Season

Jake Hromada

The first round of Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoffs got started last week, although most in-state commits and their teams earned a bye. That changes this weekend with 2021 commits Jayden Ballard (Massillon Washington), Reid Carrico (Ironton), Ben Christman (Revere), Mike Hall (Streetsboro) and Jaylen Johnson (La Salle), along with 2022 commit C.J. Hicks (Archbishop Alter), beginning postseason play.

Additionally, multiple 2021 out-of-state commits recently launched (or rejoined) their senior seasons; quarterback Kyle McCord, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive back Jakailin Johnson, defensive back Jordan Hancock, defensive back Denzel Burke and tight end Sam Hart.

Hancock is now back with North Gwinnett after initially opting out, due to both of his parents having an underlying health condition.

McCord and Harrison notably helped St. Joseph's Prep, from Philadelphia, dominate Chester Life Christian Academy (Va.), 41-24, last week during a game played in Leonardtown, Md. Harrison Jr. caught eight passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns while McCord hit 23 of 34 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns. See more for this weekend here:

Player (Class)
School
Opponent
Last Week

WR Jaylen Ballard (2021)

#2 Massillon Washington (5-1)

#15 Walnut Ridge (2-2)

BYE

ATH Denzel Burke (2021)

Saguaro (Texas) (1-0)

at Maricopa (1-1)

W 27-0 vs. Brophy Prep

LB Reid Carrico (2021)

#1 Ironton (6-0)

#16 New Lexington (4-3)

BYE

OL Ben Christman (2021)

#8 Revere (3-2)

#9 Medina Buckeye (4-1)

BYE

S Jantzen Dunn (2021)

South Warren (Ky.) (3-0)

Greenwood (5-0)

DNP

DL Mike Hall (2021)

#2 Streetsboro (6-0)

#15 Niles McKinley (5-2)

BYE

DB Jordan Hancock (2021)

North Gwinnett (Ga.) (4-2)

Mill Creek (2-2)

W 16-0 vs. North Cobb

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (2021)

St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) (1-0)

La Salle College (3-0) (Saturday) *

W 42-24 vs. Life Christian Academy

TE Sam Hart (2021)

Cherokee Trail (Co.) (0-1)

Cherry Creek (1-0)

L 62-50 at Eaglecrest

OL Donovan Jackson (2021)

Episcopal (Texas) (1-3)

Next Game: 10/23 at St. John's

L 56-10 at Beaumont Westbrook

DB Jakailin Johnson (2021)

De Smet (Mo.) (1-0)

St. Louis University High

W 41-21 vs. Christian Brothers

DB Jaylen Johnson (2021)

#2 Cincinnati La Salle (4-2)

#15 Little Miami (2-5)

BYE

QB Kyle McCord (2021)

St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) (1-0)

La Salle College (3-0) (Saturday) *

W 42-24 vs. Life Christian Academy

OL Zen Michalski (2021)

Floyd Central (Ind.) (6-2)

Seymour (3-5)

W 42-14 at Bedford North Lawrence

S Andre Turrentine (2021)

Ensworth (Tenn.) (1-4)

at Centennial (1-2) (Thursday) *

W 45-25 vs. Westview

DB Jyaire Brown (2022)

#1 Lakota West (6-0)

#8 Lakota East (4-3)

W 44-0 vs. #16 West Clermont

TE Bennett Christian (2022)

Allatoona (Ga.) (5-0)

Wheeler (3-3)

W 37-0 at Osborne

ATH CJ Hicks (2022)

#6 Archbishop Alter (4-2)

#11 Dayton Dunbar (4-0)

BYE

ATH Dasan McCullough (2022)

Blue Valley North (Kan.) (2-1)

at Blue Valley West (0-3)

W 34-27 vs. Blue Valley Northwest

LB Gabe Powers (2022)

#7 Marysville (6-1)

at #2 Northmont (7-0)

W 35-14 vs. #10 Dublin Jerome

OL Tegra Tshabola (2022)

#1 Lakota West (6-0)

#8 Lakota East (4-3)

W 44-0 vs. #16 West Clermont

Turrentine's Ensworth team played last night, pulling away comfortably for a 40-17 non-conference win over Centennial. Ohio State's class of 2021 safety, however, did not appear while dealing with a slight ankle injury.

Stay tuned to all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Barnes Values Building Relationships as He's Built His Career

The Ohio State Special Teams Coordinator and safeties coach talks about how important it is to develop relationships with players to be an effective coach. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Punter Drue Chrisman, Notable Bottle Flipper, Speaks on Name, Image and Likeness Aspects

Preseason All-American has also become widely recognized across the internet, and social media, for his bottle-flipping talents.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day Discusses Coopers Block O Jersey, CoVID Contingencies and More on Weekly Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shared his thoughts on today's weekly radio show about Jonathon Cooper's Block O jersey, CoVID plans, then noon kickoff vs. Michigan and more.

Brendan Gulick

ON THIS DAY: Boom Herron Returns, Unranked Ohio State Beats No. 16 Illinois

Daniel "Boom" Herron comes back from NCAA suspension in October of 2011, as a struggling Buckeye team behind interim coach Luke Fickell goes into Champaign and wins 17-7.

Tyler Stephen

Corey Dennis on New Challenges of Recruiting Quarterbacks

QB coach weighs in on new circumstances surrounding the process and how the Buckeyes have tried to adapt.

Adam Prescott

Buckeyes to Sport "Equality" Helmet Decal Throughout 2020 Campaign

Effort is part of ongoing initiative to advocate for social justice and voting.

Staff Writer

Senior Kicker Blake Haubeil Ready for Any Moment in Upcoming 2020 Season

All-Big Ten performer remains focused on daily routine and improvement, knowing his right foot could determine a critical outcome.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Basketball to Open 2020-21 Season Against Memphis

The Buckeyes were supposed to open the season in the Bahamas, but CoVID forced their tournament to relocate to Sioux Falls, SD. Now Ohio State knows which team they'll face to begin the weekend.

Kyle Kelly

Justin Fields, Ryan Day Used Down Time to Strengthen Bond

Fields and Day told media Tuesday how they used their additional time together the last couple months to strengthen their relationship. Read more.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: Urban Meyer, Jim Tressel Doing Their Part to Tackle CoVID-19

Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel ask Ohioans to wear masks and social distance while the Florida Gators program is temporarily shutting down because of CoVID.

Kyle Kelly