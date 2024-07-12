Oregon And Michigan Ahead Of Ohio State Buckeyes In Blue-Chip Commits
The Ohio State Buckeyes currently hold a commanding lead when it comes to the 2025 recruiting class rankings. With the Buckeyes firmly in the No. 1 spot, one graphic posted on X by On3 may surprise most people. The Buckeyes only have the sixth-highest percentage of blue-chip commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. This puts them well behind the Oregon Ducks and one spot behind the Michigan Wolverines.
For those wondering what a blue-chip is when related to recruiting, that is a term used to refer to four-star and five-star prospects. The percentage of blue-chips in each team's recruiting class is simply calculated by determining how many of each school's commits are four and five-star prospects.
Of the Oregon Ducks' 16 commits in the 2025 class, two are rated as five-stars and 13 are rated as four-star prospects. The only non blue-chip commit for the Ducks is three-star interior offensive lineman Demetri Manning from Washington. That is why the Ducks sit at the top of the list with 94 percent of the class being blue-chips in On3's ratings.
As for the Michigan Wolverines, who sit at 80 percent of the class as blue-chips, of their 15 commits, they have zero five-star commits. Nearly the entire group happens to be four-star prospects with 12 being rated that way on On3. The three non blue-chip commits are rated as three-star prospects.
The Buckeyes have an astonishing 23 commits already in the 2025 recruiting class and have a good chance to add to that number in the next month or so. The Buckeyes have the most five-star commits of these Big Ten teams on On3 with three at this very moment. There are currently 15 four-star commits, putting the Buckeyes at 18 total blue-chip commits. The final five commits for the Buckeyes are all three-stars. With 18 of the 23 commits being blue-chips, that puts the Buckeyes at a percentage of 78 percent and one spot behind the Wolverines.
Getting five and four-four star prospects is extremely important, but numbers can be deceiving at times. The Ohio State Buckeyes have more five-star, more four-star and more commits in total in the 2025 class than either of the other two Big Ten teams mentioned.
Both the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines are still chasing the Buckeyes on the recruiting trail, despite Oregon putting up a good fight.