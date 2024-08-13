Top 2026 Ohio State Buckeyes Target Could Commit Soon
Not only do the Ohio State Buckeyes currently have perhaps the best secondary in the entire country headed into the 2024 season, but they also hold commitments from three safeties in the 2025 recruiting class. Could the Buckeyes get off to a fast start at safety in the 2026 class as well?
Potentially.
Ohio State is one of 31 Division 1 schools to have given Zelus Hicks an offer. Hicks is one of the top safeties in his class and is clearly highly sought-after. The four-star recruit from Carrollton, Georgia may actually be announcing his commitment in the near future according to On3's Chad Simmons.
With the possibility of a commitment coming soon from the 6'1", 180-pound safety, the Buckeyes may have some stiff competition for him. This summer, Hicks reportedly made visits to Auburn, Clemson, Miami and Texas. In addition to these visits and the Auburn Tigers said to be making a really strong push, the Georgia Bulldogs gave him his first offer back in 2022. The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers also seem like teams that could potentially be in the conversation as well.
Hicks is receiving heavy interest for good reason due to his No. 2 safety ranking with On3. He is listed at No. 1 by ESPN and Rivals.
As a sophomore in high school, Hicks tallied 67 total tackles with 39 of them being solo tackles. He also added two sacks and two passes defended. As an underclassman Hicks was a tackling machine and all over the field for the Carrollton Trojans. It would probably not be too surprising if he even betters those numbers as a junior.
If Hicks does in fact choose a school soon, his initial decision will be of note. Why I say initial decision is because with so much time to go prior to the heart of the 2026 cycle, other schools will certainly still continue their pursuit. Even if Ohio State does not end up getting his commitment this fall, Hicks is the caliber player that the Buckeyes would be wise to continue pursuing throughout the recruiting process.