SEC Star Names the One Ohio State Player You Shouldn't Mess With
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted the most talented roster in the country this past season, and they won a national championship as a result.
Based on how loaded Ohio State's roster was, you would have a hard time genuinely picking the very best players, but there is one guy who did stand out among the rest.
Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott didn't hesitate in identifying him at the NFL Scouting Combine, telling reporters that this certain Buckeyes player was a special breed.
Any guesses as to who it is? That's right. It's Jeremiah Smith.
"He’s not to be messed with." Norman-Lott said, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. "... You’re like rendered powerless, You’re doing anything you can to stop him, but it’s a man vs. man game, and that day he was the better man.”
Norman-Lott is a pretty terrific player in his own right, as he is widely expected to be a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft this April. He began his collegiate career at Arizona State in 2020 but transferred to Tennessee in 2023 and spent the final two years of his NCAA tenure with the Volunteers.
That was just enough time for Norman-Lott to run into Smith and the Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff this past year, and in that game, the superstar Ohio State wide receiver caught six passes for 103 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Widely viewed as the most explosive weapon in the country, Smith hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns in his freshman season.
The 19-year-old is not eligible to declare for the NFL Draft until 2027, so he will still be able to terrorize NCAA teams for the next couple of years.
