Ohio State Buckeyes Star Stamps Bold Label on Julian Sayin
Will Howard is now on his way to the NFL, which leaves some rather big shoes to fill at the quarterback position for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
After all, Howard just led Ohio State to its first national championship in a decade, setting the school's single-season record for completion percentage in the process.
Fortunately, the Buckeyes have a five-star signal-caller in Julian Sayin waiting in the wings, and there is already significant buzz around the youngster. Heck, Sayin is already generating Heisman Trophy consideration, and he threw just 12 passes during his freshman campaign.
Count departing Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke among those who think the Buckeyes will be in great hands with Sayin in 2025, saying that the 19-year-old is "that guy."
"And Lincoln [Kienholz] is pretty good too," Burke told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I'm ready to see this little matchup they're going to have, but Julian is a great player, great zip on the ball, great pocket presence and he's going to have a good career."
Burke just completed his own four-years career at Columbus, establishing himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the nation throughout his stay with Ohio State. He is expected to be a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft this April.
Burke obviously saw Sayin quite a bit in practice, so he knows exactly what to expect from the sophomore who is a true dual threat and may very well send Big Ten defenses scrambling next fall.
Hopefully, Sayin can live up to his lofty expectations.
