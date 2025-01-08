Urban Meyer Delivers Massive Declaration on Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes have looked thoroughly dominant over their first couple of games in the College Football Playoff, most recently routing the top-ranked Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.
Now, Ohio State is preparing to face the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl this Friday, and the general consensus is that the Buckeyes will defeat Texas and move on to the National Championship Game.
Of course, the question is whether or not we will get good Ohio State—like against Oregon—or bad Ohio State—like during the regular-season finale against the Michigan Wolverines.
Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer feels that so long as the former club shows up, Ohio State should be able to take home the national title.
“If Team A shows up… this will be a wrap,” Meyer said on his Triple Option podcast. “Ohio State will lift the gold trophy. If the best roster in the country plays like the best roster in the country, they’ll be national champs in a few weeks, and we’re witnessing it. I witnessed it in person the last two weeks. They took Tennessee – I stood right there – and it was not close. The game against Oregon was much worse in person. ... Every skill player at Ohio State, I think, will be playing substantially in the National Football League. That’s how good they are.”
There is very little question that the Buckeyes are the most talented team remaining in the CFP, but there is also no doubt that Ohio State has been maddeningly inconsistent at times this year.
Heck, that even includes the first half of the Buckeyes' first-round matchup against Tennessee, where they jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and then allowed the Volunteers to outscore them 10-0 in the second period.
We'll see if Ohio State can put together a 60-minute performance of sound football when it travels to Dallas to battle Texas.