Auburn Tigers: By the Numbers
AUBURN, AL — Maybe it’s a good thing Oklahoma is hitting the road.
The No. 21-ranked Sooners (3-1, 0-1 SEC) take on Auburn (2-2, 0-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in search of answers.
Can true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. replicate his hopeful second half performance against Tennessee on the road in his first start?
Can Oklahoma’s defense continue to play at a high level while the offense works through clear issues?
Will Seth Littrell’s game plan result in more points?
Do the Sooners have any skill position players left healthy?
The team is excited to get away from home and grow closer in an “us against the world” environment, and while the Tigers have battled through struggles of their own, they present a tough test for an unproven quarterback taking in SEC play outside of Norman for the first time.
44
When Auburn isn’t turning the ball over (more on that in a minute), Hugh Freeze’s offense has been explosive.
The Tigers have 20 rushing plays of more than 10 yards through four games and 24 passing plays of 15 yards or more.
But those numbers are skewed by competition.
The Tigers throttled Alabama A&M and New Mexico in their two wins. Fourteen of those big passing plays came against Alabama A&M and New Mexico, including five touchdowns, and 14 of the rushing plays also came in those two games.
Auburn only broke off six total rushes of more than 10 yards against California and Arkansas, which played a role in both losses.
Entering this week, the Sooners rank 27th nationally in rushing defense, allowing 96.0 yards per game, and OU has yet to allow a rush of over 20 yards this season.
If Brent Venables’ unit can slow down Auburn’s rushing attack, quarterback Payton Thorne will be forced to take to the skies plenty on Saturday — a scenario the Sooners would be perfectly fine with.
70
Stoppable force, meet moveable object.
Oklahoma’s struggles on third down are well documented.
The Sooners rank 124th in third down offense this year, something that didn’t magically improve when Hawkins was inserted into the Tennessee game.
OU’s new-look offense converted on just 2-of-9 third downs with Hawkins at quarterback while the offensive line again struggled to protect a young signal caller.
But Auburn’s defense hasn’t had much success getting off the field.
The Tigers rank 70th in third down defense, allowing opponents to move the sticks on 37.3 percent of attempts.
As the level of competition was raised, the defense struggled even more.
California converted on 10-of-19 third downs (52.6 percent) against Auburn, and Arkansas picked up first downs on 9-of-19 third downs (47.4 percent) at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Something’s gotta give on Saturday.
132
There are 133 teams logging stats in the FBS this year (sorry, Kennesaw State).
Auburn is 132nd in turnover margin (-10), just one spot better than Temple (-11) after the Owls lost the turnover battle against Army on Thursday night.
Thorne, who is reportedly set to start on Saturday, has thrown five picks already this year and backup quarterback Hank Brown was benched last week after tossing three interceptions in the first half.
The Sooners, on the other hand, are tied for second nationally in turnover margin (+7).
When the Tigers aren’t shooting themselves in the foot, they actually do a decent job of playing field position.
Auburn is seventh in the country in net punting (45.8 yards per punt), and the defense ranks seventh in red zone defense.
But the turnovers by the offense often prevent the defense from having much of a chance.
As Oklahoma’s offense struggles to put points on the board, Auburn has shown the willingness to try and give OU’s defense a chance to take the ball away and score themselves.