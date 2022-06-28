AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 130

On Oklahoma's run in the College World Series, Baker Mayfield's comments about his future in Cleveland, football recruiting latest, Arch Manning and the new Big 12 commissioner.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway recap Oklahoma's run in the College World Series, discuss Baker Mayfield's comments on Tuesday about his future with the Browns, given a football recruiting update, react to Arch Manning committing to Texas and the new Big 12 commissioner and much more.

