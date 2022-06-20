The Sooners turned in one web gem after another to support another strong start by Cade Horton and more offensive fireworks.

OMAHA – Of course Oklahoma got another quality start on the hill. And of course the Sooners swung the bat like an offensive juggernaut.

Those have become almost a given.

But to beat Notre Dame on Sunday night at the College World Series, OU needed some blue chip defense – and they got it. Lots of it.

Oklahoma outlasted the Irish 6-2 in the nightcap at Charles Schwab Field largely because of outstanding glove work.

"They outplayed us in essentially every phase of the game," said Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett.

It started on the first pitch of the game, when first baseman Blake Robertson did his best Kendall Pettis impersonation and made an upside-down catch, flipping head-over-heels into the Notre Dame dugout.

That was just the beginning.

Peyton Graham squelched a potential Irish rally in the eighth inning by starting a slick 6-4-3 double play, followed by Tanner Tredaway’s diving catch in center field to end the inning.

Graham also ranged deep in the hole behind second base for what became a routine out in the third inning.

Pettis – who caught a foul ball by flipping over the dugout fence at Virginia Tech last week to help clinch the Super Regional victory – caught a ball over the shoulder on the warning track to keep a runner at first base in the fifth inning.

Third baseman Wallace Clark got the first out of the seventh inning with a high, leaping stab of a hot line drive, then turned a double play during a tense ninth inning.

And second baseman Jackson Nicklaus saved an errant Graham throw to second – and ended Notre Dame’s first real scoring threat – to record the inning-ending out in the fourth inning with runners at first and second.

All those web gems supported Cade Horton’s fourth consecutive quality start: 6 innings, two runs allowed on just five hits scattered and one walk and a career-high 11 strikeouts. Horton gave up a two-run home run in the sixth inning to cut OU’s lead to 5-2, then fired his 100th pitch for his final strikeout and turned the late innings over to Jaret Godman and closer Trevin Michael, who recorded his 11th save.

And the Sooners hit like they have been for the past month. Graham went 4-for-4, Tredaway was 3-for-4, and Nicklaus was 2-for-4. OU hit two doubles and worked Irish pitchers for six walks, and jumped ahead to Wednesday’s bracket finals for a rematch with either Notre Dame or Texas A&M. And Oklahoma did all that offensive damage with Sebastian Orduno filling in for DH Brett Squires, who went down with a broken hand on Friday against the Aggies.

"They played a really complete game," Jarrett said.

The Sooners (44-22) are now one win away from the CWS Championship Series next weekend. If they play defense on Wednesday like they did Sunday night, they’ll get there.