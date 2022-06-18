CWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma Practice vs. Notre Dame

CWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma Practice vs. Notre DameView the AllSooners photo gallery from Saturday's practice at Bellevue East High School before the Sooners take on Notre Dame at the College World Series.Author:John E. HooverPublish date:Jun 18, 202220Gallery20 ImagesScroll to ContinueRead MoreWATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Post-Practice Media Session6 minutes agoAt Oklahoma, Skip Johnson Feels the Love from Patty Gasso, Brent Venables, Porter Moser and Others2 hours agoPatty Gasso Announces Oklahoma's Addition of Alex Storako19 hours ago