CWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma Practice vs. Notre Dame

View the AllSooners photo gallery from Saturday's practice at Bellevue East High School before the Sooners take on Notre Dame at the College World Series.
Wallace Clark
Gallery
20 Images
Read More

6-18 Skip Johnson
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Post-Practice Media Session

By Josh Callaway6 minutes ago
Skip Johnson, Clay Van Hook
Baseball

At Oklahoma, Skip Johnson Feels the Love from Patty Gasso, Brent Venables, Porter Moser and Others

By John E. Hoover2 hours ago
SB - Alex Storako, Michigan Wolverines
Softball

Patty Gasso Announces Oklahoma's Addition of Alex Storako

By Ross Lovelace19 hours ago
6-17 Oklahoma Baseball CWS Postgame (Texas A&M)
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma CWS Postgame Press Conference vs. Texas A&M

By Josh Callaway19 hours ago
Kyler Murray, Joe Castiglione
Baseball

COLUMN: What 'Superstar' Kyler Murray Told Oklahoma Before the CWS

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago
Tanner Tredaway
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Outlast Texas A&M to Open College World Series

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
Jimmy Crooks
Baseball

CWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8

By John E. Hoover22 hours ago
Donihoo high five v. FSU 2
Softball

Former Oklahoma Player Mackenzie Donihoo Announces Transfer Destination

By Ross LovelaceJun 17, 2022