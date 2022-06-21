How Oklahoma is Lining Up Their Pitching Moving Forward in the CWS

Right-hander David Sandlin is expected to start Wednesday with ace Jake Bennett, potentially, getting the ball on Thursday if the Sooners need him.

BELLEVUE, NE – Oklahoma is in the driver’s seat.

After going 2-0 to open the College World Series, the Sooners need just one win to advance to the championship series beginning on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field.

With some buffer, Skip Johnson has some breathing room to try and line up his pitching staff just how he wants it.

After ace Jake Bennett and right-handed phenom Cade Horton both certainly did their part in Oklahoma’s first two games, the Sooners can now turn to right-hander David Sandlin on Wednesday to try and push them to the finals.

Sandlin last pitched on Friday in the CWS opener, coming in out of the bullpen for the first time this year. A move that Johnson pointed to as a good way to get his feet wet in the bright lights of the event before his first start.

“Get him out in the environment,” Johnson said after practice on Monday. “Going through those things, going through those releases, doing those things. Less is more when you get in that environment. Because he already has a fifth gear, he’s really talented. He already has a fifth gear, so to speak, in his arsenal. So he doesn't have to really try, and when he tried I thought he tried really hard. And once you notice it and recognize it, that’s when it’ll help you.”

Sandlin seemed to find another level in the postseason after sparkling performances in the Big 12 tournament and in the Gainesville Regional, but had a tough outing against Virginia Tech in the Blacksburg Super Regional last weekend.

David Sandlin Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, he’ll be looking for a bounce back on the game’s biggest stage to move his team to within two wins of a national title.

Should the Sooners lose on Wednesday and force an “if-necessary” game on Thursday, Bennett could be a potential option on short rest with the season on the line.

While he won’t be available Wednesday, one more day looks to be enough time for Johnson to turn to the big lefty if he felt he was ready.

“His (Bennett) next start could be Thursday,” Johnson said. “If we get to Thursday, that could be his next start. If not, it’ll be (Saturday).”

“With all being said, it would be great to start him on Saturday. But we threw a bullpen today (Monday) to get him ready to go on Thursday.”

Things certainly line up a lot more cleanly for Oklahoma with a win on Wednesday, as Johnson alluded to, with the ability to then line up Bennett and Horton in Games 1 and 2 of the final series on Saturday on Sunday.

But for that to happen, the Sooners will lean on Sandlin to deliver them another big outing to try and lift OU to a 3-0 record in Omaha.

Oklahoma will next battle either No. 5 Texas A&M or Notre Dame at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field.