How to Watch Oklahoma vs. The Citadel in an Elimination Game in the Atlanta Regional

The Sooners must bounce-back quickly.

Oklahoma split its pair of NCAA Tournament contests on Saturday, first winning its opener against The Citadel after the game was washed out on Friday night.

Skip Johnson's crew then had to return to take on No. 2-overall seed Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets' offense was too much for OU.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. The Citadel

When: Sunday, May 31

Sunday, May 31 Time: 12 p.m.

12 p.m. Channel: ESPN+

The hosts took advantage of an error, four walks and a single in a rain-delayed seventh inning to put a 4-spot on the board and send OU to the losers' bracket of the Atlanta Regional.

But Oklahoma isn't done yet.

The Sooners will battle The Citadel again at noon on Sunday (ESPN+).

The winner is scheduled to meet Georgia Tech in the Atlanta Regional final at 5 p.m. on ESPN+, where they will have to win twice to make it to next weekend's Super Regionals. The loser will see its season come to an end.

Oklahoma used eight arms total on Saturday, but both starters were able to gobble up a majority of each game.

Freshman Cord Rager pitched six innings against The Citadel, then LJ Mercurius recorded the save with a three inning outing.

Johnson turned to LJ's brother, Xander Mercurius, to try and upset the Jackets.

Xander Mercurius threw 5 2/3 innings before the delay, but then OU had to piece things together.

Nate Smithburg tossed seven pitches, then Jason Bodin came in for 16 pitches before Issac Williams and Trent Collier combined to face five batters.

Mason Bixby finished the game, throwing 32 pitches across 1 1/3 inning, to close out the night.

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Cameron Johnson, who entered SEC play as Oklahoma's ace, has yet to get the ball in the Atlanta Regional.

The Citadel relied on three pitchers to get it through its elimination game with Illinois-Chicago.

Will Holmes got the start after falling to the Sooners, and he threw 4 1/3 innings before making way for Michael Gibson, who pitched 4 2/3 innings of the 9-8 victory. Zane Davis threw 16 pitches to get the Bulldogs through the ninth to live to see Sunday in Atlanta.

If the winner of Sunday's matchup between Oklahoma and The Citadel is able to hand Georgia Tech its first loss of the weekend on Sunday night, the decisive battle of the Atlanta Regional will be played on Monday.