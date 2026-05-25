Oklahoma Gets Brutal Draw for NCAA Tournament Regionals as Sooners Set to Head East

Oklahoma’s path to Omaha is now set.

The Sooners will head to the Atlanta Regional as a No. 2 seed to open the NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech is the host of that regional and the No. 1 seed, The Citadel is the No. 3 seed and Illinois-Chicago is the No. 4 seed.

Georgia Tech is the No. 2 overall seed in the field of 64. The Yellow Jackets enter the NCAA Tournament 48-9 and they went 26-5 in conference play. Georgia Tech rolled through the ACC Tournament and defeated North Carolina, another regional host, 13-6 in the conference title game on Sunday.

The Citadel is 35-24 and won the SoCon Tournament to earn its bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs won a game against SEC member South Carolina during the regular season, but they dropped contests against Georgia, Florida State and Kentucky.

UIC comes into the regionals with a 27-27-1 record. The Flames took down Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to secure the league's automatic bid.

Oklahoma finished the regular season 32-21 overall and 14-16 in SEC play.

The Sooners opened their conference slate with back-to-back series wins against Texas A&M and LSU, winning two of three against each of those foes.

After that, though, OU struggled. The Sooners lost two of their next four series before dropping four series in a row to end the regular season.

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Oklahoma entered the SEC Tournament in Hoover, AL, as the league’s No. 11 seed, but the Sooners fell 6-2 to 14-seeded LSU in the first round of the conference tourney.

After the conference tournament, the Sooners sat at No. 24 in the RPI. Though OU struggled over its last month and a half of the regular season, the Sooners still managed to earn their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in a row.

Of the SEC’s 16 members, 12 of them were selected for the NCAA Tournament. Seven teams from the conference — Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi State — will host regionals.

The SEC has won the national championship in each of the last six seasons. Oregon State, the 2018 champion, is the last non-SEC school to do so.

The last time a team from the conference didn’t reach the College World Series Championship Series was 2016, when Coastal Carolina defeated Arizona in three games.