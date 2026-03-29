No. 8 Oklahoma Collapses Again as No. 2 Texas Clinches Sweep of Sooners

Different day, same story.

For the second game in a row, No. 8 Oklahoma held an early three-run lead against No. 2 Texas and let it go, this time losing 5-4 to the Longhorns in Austin on Saturday.

Early on, the Sooners used small ball to their advantage.

OU scored two runs in the second inning on a fielder’s choice from Kyle Branch and a single from Jason Walk. The next inning, Drew Dickerson singled and drove in a run to give Oklahoma a 3-0 lead.

The Longhorns, though, got on the board in the third with a two-run home run from Carson Tinney.

Aside from Tinney’s home run, OU starter Cord Rager did a quality job of keeping the Sooners in front. In 4 ⅔ innings, Rager allowed those two runs on three hits and two walks, striking out three Longhorns.

Once again, the late innings proved costly for the Sooners.

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Offensively, OU got an insurance run on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning — but that marked its last run. The Sooners logged three hits in the game’s final three innings, and all of them were left on the bases, as they failed to shut the door.

The Longhorns, on the other hand, chipped away at their deficit.

Texas cut OU’s lead to one run in the seventh inning, when Ethan Mendoza drove in a run on a single. The Longhorns tied the game in the eighth, as Texas began the frame with back-to-back singles before one of those runners scored on a fielder’s choice.

Texas didn’t get any runs across in the ninth, sending the contest into extra innings. But in the bottom of the 10th, the first three Texas batters walked before Casey Borba drove in the winning run on a walk-off single.

Oklahoma finished the game with 12 hits, all of which were singles. Jaxon Willits went 3-for-5, while Alec Blair and Dickerson each logged two knocks.

Texas notched seven hits as a team, and Tinney’s two RBIs led the Longhorns.

In the three losses, Texas outscored Oklahoma 23-7. The Sooners have lost five of their last seven games.

After Saturday’s loss, OU is 19-8 overall and 4-5 in SEC play. Texas improved to 23-4, 7-2 with the win.

Next up for Oklahoma is a midweek game against Oral Roberts in Tulsa on Tuesday. The Sooners will then host Alabama from Thursday to Saturday for their fourth SEC series.