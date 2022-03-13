Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Beat UTSA

A big day by Diego Muniz and another strong pitching performance by Jake Bennett highlight the Sooners' day in the series opener against the Roadrunners.

Diego Muniz had four RBIs and Jake Bennett turned in another strong outing on the mound as Oklahoma beat UTSA 10-5 on Saturday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

OU (7-5) scored five times in the third inning and three more in the sixth against the Roadrunners (10-3). Muniz, Tanner Tredaway and Jackson Nicklaus each had three hits accounted for eight of Oklahoma’s 15 hits.

Bennett (1-0) struck out six batters and allowed just two runs (one earned) and five hits. He has allowed three runs in 24 innings over his four starts this season.

“It was a good win today,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “Jake was good. He fought through it after a 35-minute inning, but he settled in and got back in the zone. I thought he did extremely well, and we strung together some hits offensively.”

Cade Horton led off the second inning with a triple and scored on sac fly by Muniz. The Sooners then broke it open with five runs on five hits in the third. Six straight OU batters reached base, including three straight hits by Blake Robertson, Tredaway and Jimmy Crooks.

Tredaway brought home Robertson with a double down the left field line and Crooks singled through the right side. After Horton was hit by a pitch, Muniz drove a two-run double to the wall in left and Brett Squires plated him with a base hit through the right side to make it 6-1.

The Sooners added three more runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Robertson and RBI singles by Tredaway and Muniz to make it 10-2.

Tredaway went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Nicklaus went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Muniz was 2-for-3 with a walk and four RBIs, and Robertson, Crooks and Horton each scored twice.

Carson Atwood got the last five outs, working around two hits with two strikeouts.

The Sooners and Roadrunners conclude the series Sunday with a doubleheader scheduled for noon.