Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop Rubber Match With New Orleans

The Privateers struck for 11 runs to dominate OU and take the series in Norman.

A ugly end to a disappointing weekend.

Oklahoma and New Orleans collided on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game weekend set at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman with OU looking to rally and take the series after dropping the opener on Friday night.

But, the Privateers had different plans as the Sooners’ pitching and defense let them down in an 11-5 loss.

Left-hander Chazz Martinez got the start for Skip Johnson and had struggles, with the Oklahoma fielders not doing him any favors.

Of the six runs Martinez allowed on Sunday, only two of them came as earned runs charged to the JUCO transfer. The Sooners had four errors in total on the day.

Down 6-0 in the fourth, Oklahoma showed some signs of life with Diego Muniz and Peyton Graham connecting on RBI doubles in back-to-back innings to cut the deficit to 6-2.

But, after trading runs in the seventh, the Privateers would strike for four more runs in the eighth to essentially put the game away.

The loss drops the Sooners to 12-7 on the season and certainly comes as a very discouraging series loss to their Southland Conference foes.

Oklahoma will next leave the friendly confines of L. Dale Mitchell Park for a Tuesday night clash with Wichita State in Wichita at 6 p.m.