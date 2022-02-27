Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Even Series With Northwestern State

JUCO transfer right-hander David Sandlin led the way with six solid innings allowing just one run and striking out eight.

After a disappointing series-opening loss on Friday, Oklahoma continued their three-game set with the Northwestern State Demons on Saturday looking to even things up moving into the Sunday finale.

Consider the mission accomplished as the Sooners took home a pitchers duel knocking off the Demons by a final score of 2-1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

Getting the starting nod was right-hander David Sandlin, who showed flashes in his Sooners debut a week ago albeit in a losing effort against Arizona.

The JUCO transfer was very effective in this one, working six innings allowing just one run and five hits while striking out eight batters.

The lone run allowed by Sandlin came on a fielder’s choice in the second to get the Demons out to an early 1-0 lead.

Oklahoma then got things back squared up at 1-1 the following inning when shortstop Peyton Graham singled to move the designated hitter Jackson Nicklaus up to third with a throwing error then allowing Nicklaus to scamper home.

The score stayed frozen there all the way into the sixth before third baseman Cade Horton put the Sooners in front for the first time on a sacrifice fly to bring home Blake Robertson.

That was all the scoring the Sooners needed as relievers Carter Campbell and Trevin Michael teamed up to record the final nine outs and seal the deal on the 2-1 OU victory.

The win moves Oklahoma back to two games above .500 at 4-2 and gives them a chance to win the series in the rubber match.

The third and final game between the Sooners and the Demons is set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening back at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.