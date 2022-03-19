Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Fall to New Orleans in 12 Innings

The Sooners squandered a five-run lead in the eighth and a three-run lead in the ninth to have their six-game winning streak snapped.

The winning streak has come to an end.

Oklahoma continued their homestand on Friday night hosting the New Orleans Pioneers at L. Dale Mitchell Park in the first of a three-game weekend series.

The Sooners entered the day undefeated on the season on home soil and winners of six straight, but both of those streaks would end in heart-breaking fashion with OU falling 10-7 in 12 innings.

Getting the start for Skip Johnson’s club was left-hander Jake Bennett who continued his excellent start to the 2022 campaign.

Bennett went six strong innings allowing just one run and six hits while striking out ten New Orleans batters.

The lone run off of Bennett would come in the third with a run coming across on a fielders choice to give the Pioneers an early 1-0 lead.

The Sooners, however, got that run right back in the bottom half on an RBI triple by shortstop Peyton Graham to knot things up at 1-1.

The score would remain there all the way into the sixth when the Oklahoma bats would come alive to strike for four runs on run-scoring hits by Jimmy Crooks and Diego Muniz along with a two-run double by Trent Brown.

Center fielder Tanner Tredaway tacked onto the lead the following inning with a sacrifice fly to give OU a seemingly comfortable 6-1 advantage.

The Pioneers managed to claw back in it a bit in the eighth, plating two runs off of Oklahoma reliever Ben Abram to make things interesting once again at 6-3.

Disaster then struck for Oklahoma the following frame in the ninth, with New Orleans plating four runs off of Jaret Godman and Trevin Michael to suddenly jump ahead by a run at 7-6.

OU managed to knot things back up in the bottom of the ninth with Muniz getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and one out, but couldn't manage to push the winning run across - forcing the game into extra frames.

The game remained frozen into the 12th when the Pioneers would break through to retake the lead by striking for three runs off of OU reliever Carson Atwood.

The Sooners were retired in order in the bottom half of the inning with New Orleans wrapping up the 10-7 win.

The loss snaps OU's six-game winning streak and is their first loss of the season at home.

Oklahoma will continue their series with New Orleans on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. back at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.