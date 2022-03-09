Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Hold On Against Dallas Baptist

After the Sooners built six-run lead in the fifth inning, the OU bullpen ran into mighty struggles but managed to hang on for the important victory.

NORMAN – After a rough weekend in Houston at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, Oklahoma returned to home soil on Tuesday looking to get back on track against Dallas Baptist.

It was far from easy, but the Sooners found a way to hang on for a much-needed victory defeating the Patriots 8-7 at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.

Getting the start for the first time this season was right-hander Trevin Michael, who was tremendous working five superb innings allowing just one hit and one unearned run while striking out ten Patriots hitters.

The lone run DBU was able to scratch off against Michael came in the third, with third baseman Luke Heefner tripling to right field with two outs to score a runner from third base who had reached previously on an error.

The Patriots took their 1-0 edge into the fifth, but it was at that point that the Oklahoma bats woke up from their slumber.

The Sooners plated seven runs in the inning on run-scoring hits by Kendall Pettis, Jackson Nicklaus, Jimmy Crooks and Sebastian Orduno along with two runs coming in on an error and a fielder's choice.

Now leading 7-1, Skip Johnson turned to left-hander Braden Carmichael out of the bullpen to try and hold down the fort.

But, in a fashion similar to his relief appearance against UCLA on Saturday, Carmichael would run into problems that would eventually result in him allowing a grand slam by DBU right fielder George Specht.

Suddenly, the lead had shrunk to 7-5, forcing Johnson to go back to his bullpen with big right-hander Ben Abram to finish off the inning and maintain the advantage.

The Patriots then inched closer the following the inning on a two-out RBI single by second baseman Miguel Santos off of OU right-hander Carson Atwood to cut the lead to 7-6.

Oklahoma, however, managed to get that run right back in the bottom half of the inning on a long single by third baseman Cade Horton that scored a runner from second base.

The teams continued to trade runs in the eighth with Dallas Baptist working a run across off of OU right-hander Griffin Miller to slice the deficit back down to one run at 8-7, with closer Jaret Godman entering to get the final out of the frame with runners on the corners and two outs.

Godman then managed to finish the deal and seal the victory in the ninth, but it was certainly not devoid of drama.

The Patriots loaded the bases with two outs for catcher Nate Rombach, but Godman froze him on a 2-2 pitch to strike him out looking and end the game.

The thrilling win gets Oklahoma back above .500 on the young season at 6-5 and snaps a three-game losing streak coming out of the weekend in Houston.

Next up for the Sooners is the first of a three-game home set with UTSA beginning on Friday night back at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.