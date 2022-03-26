Skip to main content

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Knock Off Baylor to Open Big 12 Play

The Sooners survived a ninth inning rally that saw the Bears load the bases with just one out down by two runs.

A promising start to conference play.

After a disappointing series loss last weekend to New Orleans, Oklahoma returned to action on Friday night against the Baylor Bears to open Big 12 play at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.

Needing a good start to open conference action, the Sooners got just what the doctor ordered coming away with a 5-3 win over the Bears.

OU BU G1

Getting the start on the mound was left-hander Jake Bennett, who continued his superb season with his longest outing of the year working into the eighth inning allowing just three runs and six hits while striking out seven.

Despite the overall good outing, it wasn’t the best start for Bennett as the Bears were able to scratch across two runs in the second inning to grab an early lead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oklahoma would quickly get one of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning on a solo homer by right fielder Trent Brown.

Designated hitter Max McGwire then joined the party the following inning with a solo shot of his own, the first of his young career, to knot things up at 2-2.

Left fielder Diego Muniz then tacked on another run with an RBI single to put Oklahoma in front for the first time at 3-2.

The score remained there all the way into the seventh with the Sooners adding some insurance runs on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly to hold a 5-2 lead heading into the final two innings.

Baylor got one run back in the eighth and loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but right-hander Trevin Michael avoided disaster getting two pop outs to close out the OU win.

The victory improves Oklahoma to 13-7 on the season and 1-0 in conference play, a welcomed sight for Skip Johnson and company after the discouraging series loss a week ago.

The Sooners and Bears will meet again tomorrow in the middle game of their three-game weekend series at 2 p.m. back at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman. 

Generic - White helmets
Football

Oklahoma Elite Junior Day is Brent Venables' Biggest Recruiting Event Yet

By John E. Hoover44 minutes ago
SB - Lynnsie Elam, Jayda Coleman
Softball

Sooners Dominate Baylor Behind Jennings' Grand Slam

By Ross Lovelace1 hour ago
Morgan Pearson
Football

In-State 2023 3-Star ATH Morgan Pearson on Oklahoma: 'It's a Crazy Fan Base. Crazy.'

By Josh Callaway9 hours ago
SB - Nicole May, Hall of Fame Classic, Softball Generic, Softball OKC, WCWS Generic
Softball

Oklahoma Softball Embracing its 'Beatles Moment'

By Ryan Chapman11 hours ago
Lebby_3
Football

Oklahoma's Offense Ramping up the Speed at Spring Practice Under Jeff Lebby

By Ryan Chapman14 hours ago
Alyssa Brito
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Outfielder Alyssa Brito Zoom

By John E. HooverMar 24, 2022
Lynnsie Elam
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Catcher Lynnsie Elam Zoom

By John E. HooverMar 24, 2022
Skip 3-24
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Press Conference

By Josh CallawayMar 24, 2022