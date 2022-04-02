Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Outlast No. 10 Texas in Arlington

Peyton Graham's clutch two-run single in the seventh gave OU the lead that they then held onto for the win.

A big time bounce back.

After dropping the series opener with No. 10 Texas on Friday night in decisive fashion, Oklahoma continued their series with the Longhorns on Saturday afternoon looking to even things up.

While the offense was still far from firing on all cylinders, the Sooners found a way to get the big swings when they needed them to take the late lead and hold off Texas 4-2 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

The star of the day for Oklahoma was right-handed starter David Sandlin, who showed why Skip Johnson and company have been such big believers in his abilities.

In what has been a bit of a hit or miss season for the JUCO transfer to this point, Sandlin offered easily his strongest outing of the year silencing the Longhorns bats across six scoreless innings.

Unfortunately for Sandlin, he finished his day with a no decision thanks to the exploits of Texas starter Tristan Stevens, who matched Sandlin with six scoreless innings of his own.

Johnson turned to Trevin Michael to pitch the seventh in relief of Sandlin, and he was immediately greeted with a solo homer off the bat of Silas Ardoin to put Texas ahead 1-0.

But, while Johnson turned to his bullpen to open the seventh, Texas head coach David Pierce elected to stick with his starter.

This decision would prove to be costly, as Stevens allowed two baserunners to reach, forcing Pierce to go to his bullpen.

That is when Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham came through with the big swing of the day, a two-run single to push OU out to their first lead at 2-1.

After a scoreless inning from Michael in the top of the eighth, Oklahoma then tacked on two key insurance runs in the bottom half.

Kendall Pettis first came in to score after an errant throw on his attempted steal of third sailed into left field followed by Jackson Nicklaus tacking on an RBI single.

Now ahead by three runs, Michael returned to the hill to close the door and lock up the come-from-behind win, but it wouldn't come without some significant drama.

After allowing another homer to Ardoin to cut the lead to 4-2, the Longhorns pushed runners to second and third with two outs.

Texas right fielder Dylan Campbell then barreled up a 3-2 pitch to left field, but Diego Muniz made a diving catch to end the game.

The sensational victory improves the Sooners to 16-9 on the season and moves them back above .500 in Big 12 play at 3-2.

The rubber match of the series will be back at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Sunday at noon with the broadcast coming on ESPN.