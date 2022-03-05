Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Run-Ruled by UCLA

OU fell behind 6-0 in the opening frame, a body blow they were never able to recover from getting run-ruled in seven innings.

In search of a bounce back performance after Friday’s gut-wrenching loss to No. 8 LSU, Saturday was a rough afternoon for Oklahoma.

The Sooners returned to action on the second day of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston to face No. 23 UCLA falling in blowout fashion 15-3 in only seven innings.

Right-hander David Sandlin got the starting nod on the mound, looking to continue the momentum after a strong start last weekend against Northwestern State.

Unfortunately for the JUCO transfer, he struggled with command in the opening frame that got him in some serious hot water.

After allowing two runs and loading the bases with just one out, Skip Johnson made the quick pull to his bullpen to try and keep the game within reason.

Left-hander Braden Carmichael entered and immediately picked up a seemingly important strikeout, but followed it up by allowing a two-out grand slam by Bruins center fielder Carson Yates.

Just like that, UCLA held a 6-0 lead in the opening frame.

Things didn’t get much better for Oklahoma after that, for the Bruins tacked on another six runs just two innings later in the third.

The Sooners did manage some offense in the fourth by plating three runs of their own with RBI hits from second baseman Jackson Nicklaus and third baseman Cade Horton along with a fielder’s choice off the bat of right fielder Sebastian Orduno.

The score stood at 12-3 into the sixth when UCLA tacked on yet another three runs to push the lead to 15-3 and move the game into run-rule territory.

After Oklahoma couldn’t muster any offense in the seventh, the game was called after only six and a half innings.

Looking to salvage the weekend, the Sooners will turn to left-hander Chazz Martinez for the start for the weekend finale against No. 16 Tennessee at 11 a.m. on Sunday back at Minute Maid Park.