How Oklahoma Transfer LB Cole Sullivan Brings ‘Instinct’ to Sooners’ Defense

Cole Sullivan appeared to be on his way to becoming Michigan’s next star defender.

Instead, he will be introduced to covered wagons and “Boomer Sooner” chants.

Sullivan, a linebacker who played two seasons for the Wolverines, signed with Oklahoma in January.

According to Trent Knoop, the managing editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI, the Sooners are getting a quality player.

“It took some movement on Michigan’s end — but Sullivan had shown he was a player the Wolverines needed on the field,” Knoop said.

Sullivan enrolled at Michigan in 2024. As a true freshman that year, Sullivan appeared on only 14 defensive snaps in two games, though he did make 12 appearances on special teams.

The linebacker stepped into a major role in 2025. Michigan opted to move defensive star Jaishawn Barham from linebacker to edge rusher prior to the season, freeing up a spot at linebacker.

Sullivan played on 331 defensive snaps in 2025 and finished the year with 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, a team-high three interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His 44 tackles ranked fifth on Michigan’s defense after he registered only four tackles as a freshman.

He ended the season with a 59.3 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade and logged 69.2 grades in both tackling and run defense.

Sullivan’s ability to swarm to the football stood out to Knoop.

“Cole Sullivan was always around the football," Knoop said. “His tackling ability, mixed with his instinct, allowed him to have a great sophomore season.”

Though Sullivan led Michigan in interceptions, there is room for him to improve in coverage situations. He ended 2025 with a subpar 48.1 PFF coverage grade, allowing 21 of the 25 passes that came his way to be caught.

“The entire Wolverines’ linebacker corps weren’t great against the pass, and Sullivan was one of them,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan departed from a Michigan program that will look far different in 2026.

The Wolverines fired coach Sherrone Moore on Dec. 10, citing “credible evidence” that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. That same day, Moore was arrested on three charges (home invasion, stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering).

Michigan hired former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to replace Moore.

Even in the modern landscape of college football where dozens of players depart from almost every program each season, Knoop was surprised to see Sullivan go.

“Sullivan was going to be the featured linebacker this season and Michigan really wanted him back,” Knoop said. “The new-look coaching staff attempted to get Sullivan back, but Oklahoma won in the end. It felt like Sullivan was going to be one of those great Michigan linebackers.”

Oklahoma and Michigan will play the second game of their home-and-home series in Ann Arbor on Sept. 12. The Sooners defeated the Wolverines 24-13 in Norman in 2025.

Sullivan will join an OU linebacker corps that consists of Kip Lewis, James Nesta, Marcus James and Taylor Heim.

Per Knoop, Sullivan’s leadership is just as impressive as his football skills and athleticism.

“What consistently was brought up regarding Sullivan was his work ethic,” Sullivan said. “Not many players were going to outwork Sullivan, and the Wolverines had a deep linebacker room. He worked his way up the ladder to become a starter early in his career.”