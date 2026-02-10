Why Oklahoma Should Continue Pursuit of 5-star Texas Tech DL Commit

Though Class of 2027 defensive lineman Jalen Brewster is still committed to Texas Tech, it doesn’t sound like his pledge is as strong as it once was.

Texas Tech parted ways with defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch last week. Rivals’ Ben Golan asked Brewster if his commitment was still “solid,” following Fitch’s departure.

Brewster’s response was short but noteworthy.

“No,” Brewster reportedly told Golan.

NEW: Texas Tech 5-star DL commit Jalen Brewster on whether he’s solid with the Red Raiders after DL coach Zarnell Fitch’s departure, via @BenjaminGolan:



“No.”



Read: https://t.co/6axyQ6t3S6 pic.twitter.com/frtts4wSQl — Rivals (@Rivals) February 6, 2026

A native of Cedar Hill, TX, Brewster is a consensus top-20 prospect from the 2027 class, and he is ranked as a 5-star and the No. 5 overall recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings. The defensive lineman is listed at 6-3 and 302 pounds.

Brewster recently competed at the Under Armour All-America Game in January, and he was named as the event’s Rivals MVP.

Oklahoma is one of the many schools that pursued Brewster prior to his pledge with the Red Raiders.

Brewster attended one of the Brent Venables Football Camps, held at Everest Training Center on the University of Oklahoma’s campus, in June.

At the time, Brewster raved about his experience.

“(Defensive tackles) coach (Todd) Bates and all the coaches knew how to coach very well,” Brewster told Sooners On SI.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Why Oklahoma Transfer DL Bishop Thomas Could Have 'Utility' Role for Sooners

John Mateer Enters One of the Most Pivotal Springs in Recent Oklahoma History

David Stone Took a Huge Step For Oklahoma in 2025, This Spring Could Be His Path to Superstardom

Brewster committed to Texas Tech on Oct. 4, just a couple months after his unofficial visit to Norman for the summer camp. He has also taken unofficial visits to Indiana, Texas A&M and Oregon.

In the last couple of weeks, Brewster has posted photos on his X (formerly Twitter) account of coaches from LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana visiting his school.

As it stands, Oklahoma has the No. 1 class in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for 2027. The Sooners have landed commitments from 13 players in the class, seven of which are graded as 4-star recruits or better.

Adding a star recruit like Brewster, obviously, would make the class even better.

It would also build on the foundation that Oklahoma has built on the defensive line. The Sooners have two interior defensive linemen — Elija Harmon and Deven Robertson — committed from the 2027 class, as well as edge rusher Krew Jones. OU signed two interior defensive linemen and three edge rushers from the Class of 2026.

Brewster wants to chase championships rather than individual success.

Time will tell if that mindset leads him to Norman.

“I want to be at the best football program that I can play in,” Brewster said. “It’s very important.”

Oklahoma is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch their ticket in the CFP.

OU will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.