Oklahoma One Win Away From Supers, Must Take Down Georgia Tech One More Time

Oklahoma isn't done yet.

The Sooners' bats kept them in the Atlanta Regional with an emphatic showing in the Atlanta Regional on Sunday.

Deiten LaChance's grand slam highlighted OU's eight-run fourth inning, which turned Sunday's contest against No. 2-overall seed Georgia Tech on its head.

Prior to the fourth, it looked as if it was going to be the Yellow Jackets' night.

The hosts plated five runs in the third inning to take a 7-2 lead, and a call went against OU in the bottom of the third.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Georgia Tech in the Atlanta Regonal Final

When: Monday, June 1

Monday, June 1 Time: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Channel: ESPNU

Trey Gambill had snaked a single through the Georgia Tech infield to plate a run and cut the lead down with two outs, but just before the pitch was thrown, the third base umpire raised his arm to indicate there had been a pitch clock violation.

Lucky to have just gotten out of the situation with a ball, Yellow Jacket pitcher Jackson Blakely struck Gambill out, which understandably did not go over well in Oklahoma's dugout.

The setback only galvanized Skip Johnson's Sooners, however.

OU responded by sending 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth, and the Sooners took a 10-8 lead.

It was an advantage they never relented.

Oklahoma added an insurance run in the seventh and four more in the eighth to ensure that the Sooners would head back to the team hotel with a decisive Game 7 of the Atlanta Regional on the mind.

Johnson will have a big choice to make in who starts the do-or-die contest on Monday afternoon (2 p.m., ESPNU).

In OU's first game against The Citadel on Sunday, Johnson rolled with freshman Nick Wesloski.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

He pitched seven innings to get the Sooners into Sunday night's contest against Georgia Tech. Oklahoma's big offensive showing against the Bulldogs meant that Johnson could make any choice necessary in relief, so he threw Reid Hensley and Jaden Barfield for an inning each to seal the win.

Against the Yellow Jackets, OU started Cameron Johnson. He faced just three batters, allowing two runs on two hits, before Oklahoma turned to Jackson Cleveland.

Cleveland tossed three innings in relief. OU also used two innings of Gavyn Jones and LJ Mercurius picked up a save by pitching four innings on Sunday night.

The winner between Monday's battle will meet 15-seed Kansas in next weekend's Super Regionals. Georgia Tech would host the Jayhawks with a win, whereas the Sooners would head to Lawrence next weekend if they are able to oust the top seed left in the NCAA Tournament.