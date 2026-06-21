Oklahoma CWS Notebook: Can Pitcher Nick Wesloski Carry Sooners to Promised Land?

OMAHA, NE — For the sixth time in six games at the College World Series, a freshman will start on the mound for Oklahoma on Monday.

OU coach Skip Johnson confirmed after Sunday’s Game 2 loss to North Carolina in the CWS Finals that first-year arm Nick Wesloski will start in Monday’s winner-takes-all Game 3.

Wesloski will enter Monday’s contest with a 3.63 ERA. He has made two appearances in the NCAA Tournament, and he earned wins in both outings.

Most recently, Wesloski came through in a major spot. He allowed only one earned run in 5 ⅔ innings against Georgia on Wednesday, helping the Sooners clinch their spot in the CWS championship series.

Freshman Xander Mercurius allowed four runs and collected a loss in his start against the Tar Heels on Sunday. Johnson said that he believes Mercurius tried too hard, which allowed his outing to unravel.

For Wesloski to be effective with the national championship on the line, he’ll need to play loose.

“When you try in this game and get away from the fabric or the very essence of what baseball is about, the only thing you can control is throwing the ball to the target,” Johnson said. “You get out of your plan. And when you start trying, when you try to get back to your plan, it's a struggle.”

How will Tar Heels manage pitchers?

In Omaha, North Carolina has used only three starting pitchers — Jason DeCaro, Ryan Lynch and Folger Boaz.

DeCaro threw for most of Game 1 and Lynch started Game 2, meaning Boaz could start Game 3.

Boaz, though, has been shaky — at best — throughout the season. He holds a 7.06 ERA, and he lasted only one inning in his start against West Virginia on Wednesday.

UNC relief pitcher Caden Glauber was exceptional out of the bullpen Sunday. He threw 65 pitches, allowing zero runs and one hit.

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According to North Carolina coach Scott Forbes, Glauber likely isn’t done pitching in Omaha.

“And I'm sitting here thinking I might start him tomorrow because our chances are pretty good when he pitches,” Forbes said.

Forbes, though, has yet to decide which pitchers will appear against the Sooners on Monday. He knows that his team will quality outings from several different arms to win a national championship.

“It will be all hands on deck,” Forbes said. “I feel like we've got about seven options to start tomorrow, and I like every one of them. Our approach will be everybody available as long as they feel good.”

Bullpen options for OU

The Sooners sent out several relief pitchers late in Sunday’s loss.

After pulling Mercurius in the fourth, Oklahoma put six pitchers — Jason Bodin, Nate Smithburg, Mason Bixby, Jaden Barfield, Reid Hensley and Trent Collier — into the game.

“I think I cut a trail from the dugout to the home plate,” Johnson said. “A deer can run right down it.”

Johnson said after the game that each of those pitchers are available for Monday’s game — none of them recorded more than 1 ⅓ innings.

“Not afraid to throw those guys back out there if we need them,” Johnson said. “They got their feet wet.”

The Sooners also have several other options out of the bullpen.

LJ Mercurius, arguably OU’s most reliable bullpen arm, pitched just 1 ⅔ innings in Saturday’s win. Oklahoma also hasn’t used Jackson Cleveland — the Sooners’ typical closer — since its win over Georgia on Monday.

While Sunday wasn’t an ideal game for OU’s pitching staff, it appears that none of the Sooners’ bullpen arms are off limits for Game 3.