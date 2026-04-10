Oklahoma’s Bats, Bullpen Stay Cold in Series-Opening Loss to Vanderbilt

The Sooners’ stagnant offense and bullpen struggles followed them to Nashville.

No. 16 Oklahoma fell 10-5 to Vanderbilt on Thursday in Game 1 of its three-game series against the unranked Commodores. The loss follows Monday’s win against Dallas Baptist and last week’s home series loss to Alabama.

Like several of OU’s recent losses, the Sooners let a quality outing from their starter go to waste.

LJ Mercurius, Oklahoma’s Game 1 starter for each of the last three series, allowed only two runs during the first six innings. The Sooners plated two off a Deiten Lachance home run in the fourth inning, so OU and Vanderbilt went to the seventh tied 2-2.

And the Commodores used that inning to put themselves in front.

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Mercurius allowed a single with one out, and OU coach Skip Johnson replaced him with Kadyn Leon. The relief pitcher made it only three batters, hitting one, walking another and allowing a two-RBI double. The Sooners then put in Jason Bodin, who eventually got out of the inning with just one more run allowed.

Oklahoma, cold after Lachance’s home run, finally strung together some timely hits in the eighth, scoring two runs on hits from Trey Gambill and Brendan Brock to make it a one-run game.

But the Commodores put the game out of reach in the bottom of the frame. Vanderbilt plated five runs on an error, a solo home run and a three-run home run to extend its lead to six. OU scored one run in the top of the ninth on a Camden Johnson double, but it wasn't nearly enough for the Sooners to rally.

Despite his strong showing, Mercurius collected the loss, as he allowed the one-out single that eventually turned into a run after he was relieved. He struck out 13 Commodores while allowing three earned runs on five hits and a walk in 6 ⅓ innings.

Vanderbilt’s Connor Fennell got the win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in 7 ⅓ innings.

Oklahoma has now lost six of its last seven conference games. Thursday’s loss puts the Sooners at 22-11 overall and 5-8 in SEC play.

The Commodores improved to 20-14 and 7-6 with their win.

OU must win its games on Friday and Saturday to avoid losing its third series in a row. The Sooners got swept by Texas in Austin two weeks ago before losing two of three against Alabama last week.

The first pitch of Friday’s game is slated for 6 p.m.