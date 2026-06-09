Looking Back at Oklahoma's Series Against the Alabama Crimson Tide

The Oklahoma Sooners have punched their 12th ticket to the College World Series in Omaha. For Skip Johnson, it's the second appearance as OU's head coach in the past five seasons. Their improbable run to college baseball's most envied destination has happened thanks to timely hits and great defense coming together at the right time.

On Saturday, Oklahoma will face a familiar face in Omaha — the No. 7-seed Alabama Crimson Tide.

OU split the first two games with the visiting Tide before dropping the rubber game on Saturday, April 4. Oklahoma and Alabama scored a combined 28 runs in the three games, with the Tide outscoring the Sooners 15-13.

The beginning of April seems like a long time ago with the way Oklahoma is playing. Saturday should see two worthy teams doing battle against one another. The question remains is if OU has made up enough ground against Alabama.

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

It was an awful start for LJ Mercurius.

Mercurius was entering his second week after being promoted to the Friday starter on the mound. He only lasted 1 ⅓ innings against Alabama in game one. Five hits, seven earned runs and two batters hit caused Johnson to yank him quickly.

OU was in a hole the entire night. There would be hope or a miraculous comeback with timely hitting and a great rebound from the younger Mercurius, Xander.

After allowing three runs himself, Xander Mercurius found the strike zone and striking out six batters and only surrendered one hit.

Oklahoma Sooners Xander Mercurius (23) throws a pitch against Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Lawrence Super Regional game at Hoglund Ballpark on June 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OU added three runs in the fifth to cut into the deficit. Alec Blair added a run with a solo home run before Camden Johnson plated two more runners. There would be no Sooner Magic, as the Tide's initial 10-1 lead was too much to overcome.

The Sooners lost 10-7.

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Cameron Johnson had one of his finest outings of the season. His gem helped the Sooners force a rubber game, after defeating the Tide 4-2.

Alabama struck first with two early runs, but Johnson settled in and dominated. His five scoreless innings were broken up by a run in the seventh inning before Johnson pulled him.

Oklahoma pitcher Cameron Johnson throws against Gonzaga. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Sooners had seven hits that day, with Drew Dickerson and Jason Walk each logging two knocks. Two sacrifice hits by Deiten Lachance and Camden Johnson in the third and fourth innings plated two runs for OU, stretching their lead to 4-1.

Kadyn Leon came on after Johnson's day was over. Leon's pitching earned him the save on the day.

Oklahoma couldn't hit the broad side of a barn in the decisive matchup.

Alabama pitchers retired 13 of 17 Oklahoma batters from the first inning into the fifth. Only one Sooner reached at least second during that stretch.

Jason Walk heads back to the dug out. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Trent Collier got the start with Cord Rager's lat injury that kept him out for a few weeks. Bad luck and shaky pitching from Collier set the tone for the game that OU couldn't overcome.

An ill-timed shift away from third base led to a base hit. Then a routine base hit followed. Collier loaded the bases with a walk, then lost control on two back-to-back pitches, resulting in Alabama scoring two runs.

"I thought we gave that game away for sure," Johnson said after the loss.

Can Oklahoma find redemption in Omaha against the Crimson Tide?